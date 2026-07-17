Role Call: Malachi Lawrence can grow into major role in his rookie year

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with outside linebacker Malachi Lawrence.)

How He Got Here:

Going into the 2025 season, Malachi Lawrence had been a solid player for the Golden Knights in his previous three seasons. Ahead of his senior year, Lawrence had posted 13 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. It was his fourth and final year under a new coaching staff that saw him flourish, posting 7 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles leading to first-team All-Big 12 honors.

In the draft process, Lawrence's name initially did not get much Day 1 buzz. Then, at the NFL Combine, Lawrence was one of the week's biggest winners in Indianapolis, showing off the athleticism that NFL teams covet from pass rushers and sliding up draft boards across the league. Ultimately, it was the Cowboys who selected Lawrence as they look to turn pressure into sacks in 2026 for Christian Parker's defense.

What's Next:

It's difficult to predict what rookie pass rushers will do in their first year of NFL football, as the jump from collegiate offensive tackles to NFL offensive tackles is a significant one. Lawrence has a lot of the tools and traits that are needed to become a high-level rusher, but may need some time to put all the pieces of the puzzle together.

The good news is the Cowboys don't need Lawrence to be their best pass rusher in his rookie season. They've got players like Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku that will likely handle larger roles, with Lawrence coming in and being a heavy part of Dallas' rotation. Does that mean that can't change by training camp and Lawrence doesn't have a chance at earning a starting job? Not at all, but he'll need to prove himself to the coaching staff in Oxnard first.

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