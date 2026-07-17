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Role Call | 2026

Role Call: Malachi Lawrence can grow into major role in his rookie year

Jul 17, 2026 at 09:14 AM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

07_17_ Role Call

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with outside linebacker Malachi Lawrence.)

How He Got Here:

Going into the 2025 season, Malachi Lawrence had been a solid player for the Golden Knights in his previous three seasons. Ahead of his senior year, Lawrence had posted 13 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. It was his fourth and final year under a new coaching staff that saw him flourish, posting 7 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles leading to first-team All-Big 12 honors.

In the draft process, Lawrence's name initially did not get much Day 1 buzz. Then, at the NFL Combine, Lawrence was one of the week's biggest winners in Indianapolis, showing off the athleticism that NFL teams covet from pass rushers and sliding up draft boards across the league. Ultimately, it was the Cowboys who selected Lawrence as they look to turn pressure into sacks in 2026 for Christian Parker's defense.

What's Next:

It's difficult to predict what rookie pass rushers will do in their first year of NFL football, as the jump from collegiate offensive tackles to NFL offensive tackles is a significant one. Lawrence has a lot of the tools and traits that are needed to become a high-level rusher, but may need some time to put all the pieces of the puzzle together.

The good news is the Cowboys don't need Lawrence to be their best pass rusher in his rookie season. They've got players like Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku that will likely handle larger roles, with Lawrence coming in and being a heavy part of Dallas' rotation. Does that mean that can't change by training camp and Lawrence doesn't have a chance at earning a starting job? Not at all, but he'll need to prove himself to the coaching staff in Oxnard first.

Did You Know:

  • Lawrence posted a 1.59 second 10-yard split at the NFL Combine, a sign of his short area explosiveness that translates on tape. That number was second-best among EDGEs in the 2026 class, and led to a 4.52 40-yard dash, which was third-best among his position.
  • In his final three seasons of college football, Lawrence posted 19.5 sacks across 36 games, plus 27.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.
  • Lawrence was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which the Cowboys acquired after trading back from the 20th pick with the Philadelphia Eagles for two fourth-round selections, which turned into Dallas picking up CB Devin Moore and DT LT Overton.

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