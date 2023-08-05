Training Camp | 2023

Dak Prescott not expected to play in first preseason game

Aug 05, 2023 at 01:14 PM
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. — In Saturday's press conference, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about how the offensive personnel will be distributed during Dallas' first preseason game next Saturday against Jacksonville as the team prepares for its first game with McCarthy as the play-caller.

While any final decision has not yet been made, McCarthy said he is leaning towards not having Dak Prescott suit up for the game's first preseason game.

"We talked about it, but I haven't made a decision," McCarthy said. "I'm leaning towards not. If I had to bet, I'd bet on no. But I don't bet."

As far as who will be in the booth and on the sideline, McCarthy said that the offensive staff will work through a couple of different combinations in the preseason to figure out what is most effective for the regular season.

"We have it all written up," he said. "We have two plans and that's kind of normal. In the first game, we'll look at a certain combination. In the second game, we may flip one or two guys. I feel good about the responsibility and the way we have it outlined. We'll have three games to work it."

The Cowboys only have three quarterbacks on the roster, so if Dak doesn't play, expect a heavy dose of both Cooper Rush and Will Grier to play the preseason games. Rush has been the No. 2 quarterback the last two seasons, with a 5-1 record as a starter. Grier gave Rush a battle last season before suffering a hamstring injury that slowed his progress and allowed Rush to win the backup job.

Even with the new offensive system and him being the new play-caller, McCarthy said that his decisions about personnel and their placements in the preseason go beyond those factors.

"To me, I've always felt that that decision goes deeper than just the quarterback or where you are with the offense," he said. "I think you have to look at it like that."

The Dallas Cowboys will open the preseason next Saturday, August 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.

