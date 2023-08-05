Dak Prescott not expected to play in first preseason game

As far as who will be in the booth and on the sideline, McCarthy said that the offensive staff will work through a couple of different combinations in the preseason to figure out what is most effective for the regular season.

"We have it all written up," he said. "We have two plans and that's kind of normal. In the first game, we'll look at a certain combination. In the second game, we may flip one or two guys. I feel good about the responsibility and the way we have it outlined. We'll have three games to work it."

The Cowboys only have three quarterbacks on the roster, so if Dak doesn't play, expect a heavy dose of both Cooper Rush and Will Grier to play the preseason games. Rush has been the No. 2 quarterback the last two seasons, with a 5-1 record as a starter. Grier gave Rush a battle last season before suffering a hamstring injury that slowed his progress and allowed Rush to win the backup job.

Even with the new offensive system and him being the new play-caller, McCarthy said that his decisions about personnel and their placements in the preseason go beyond those factors.

"To me, I've always felt that that decision goes deeper than just the quarterback or where you are with the offense," he said. "I think you have to look at it like that."