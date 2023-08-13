Damone Clark shines in big preseason role

Clark was on the ball on almost every defensive play, flying sideline-to-sideline to make his impact defensively. That athleticism, Clark says, falls in line with what the defensive staff wants for the entire unit.

"I'm used to doing that," he said. "For me, it wasn't nothing new. It was just me going out there and playing within the scheme, not just going out there and just doing my own stuff. Trusting the call and flying to the ball. That's something I know I put on tape all the time, running to the ball."

With Leighton Vander Esch and Malik Hooker both sitting out on Saturday, green dot responsibilities fell into Clark's lap. That authority allowed him to build off of confidence that was laid down in his college days.

"It brought me back to my LSU days," he said. "Everybody is looking at you for the call. I was confident. I gotta take a look at the film, correct some things, but that's part of football."

Clark's strong preseason debut will lay the foundation for what's to come in year two for the LSU product, as he moves forward with valued reps under his belt and a renewed confidence about his 2023 potential.