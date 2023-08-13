Eatman: Deuce headlines this night for individuals

Like I seem to say every year during this time, games like this are all about individual performances. You really can't get a feel for one side of the ball or even a position group, especially if the other team plays with a different mindset.

Hey, if the Jaguars want to play their starters for a couple of series, that's on them. But since the Cowboys didn't play their starters, it's hard to judge anything overall. Don't forget, the Jaguars actually beat the Cowboys back in December and made the playoffs as well. I would think their starters are definitely better than most team's backups.

So that takes me back to the individuals, and like any football game, there was plenty to see.

Here are some of the things that stood out the most: