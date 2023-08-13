Deuce Vaughn stamps NFL presence in preseason debut

Vaughn's first big moment came on a second down around midfield when he found a crease and made a pair of defenders miss with quick cuts and deceptive physicality.

"Great blocking," he said about what went right. "It opened up real nice, got me to the second level and that's where I excel. It's hard to really put into words, but anytime you got a safety one-on-one, I like myself."

That play awoke the crowd, and that intensity remained every time Vaughn touched the ball from thereafter.

Despite the noticeable shift in energy, Vaughn stands on that he somehow blocks it all out.

"I never notice the crowd whenever I'm playing," he said with a laugh. "I'm so locked in, but knowing that support is there is huge. The crowd was electric tonight."

Now with his preseason debut in the bag, Vaughn can move forward with a certain level of expectation for the speed of the NFL.

"A lot of confidence," he said about what he gained. "It's a question mark coming in when you're about to play your first NFL game. It's not college, you wonder if you can go to the speed and be successful. It gives me a lot of confidence, but also understanding that this is just a preseason game."

Despite the big debut in just one half of play, Vaughn will be back on the drawing board upon his return to Oxnard to build on not only his big plays, but also his mistakes.