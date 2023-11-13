#NYGvsDAL

Dan Quinn addresses frustration from Micah Parsons

Nov 13, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas — Following Dallas' 49-17 win over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, star edge rusher Micah Parsons took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a pair of cryptic messages after not recording a tackle or a sack in the dominant victory and quickly exiting the locker room during media availability postgame.

His first post stated, "I ain't been this speechless in a long time!" before responding to a post from Sam Williams by saying "Free me then" in response to Williams saying there's "no need to free" him.

When asked about any frustration that Parsons may have had on Sunday, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said that Parsons' competitive fire impacted his emotions at times yesterday as he looked to make a bigger impact on the big win.

"That's any competitor, right? You always want to make an impact, and sometimes his impact is other people's chances to get things because of the attention that goes his way," Quinn said. "Any competitor can get frustrated by that. There have been games like that and there will be more like that."

Parsons is fresh off a game in Philadelphia where he accounted for nine tackles and 1.5 sacks, but his performance against the Giants served as his first game of the season that he didn't account for a tackle or sack as New York keyed in on taking Parsons out of the game.

"I think it's hard," Quinn said. "It's hard for anybody to be in that space because what you're capable of is exceptional. When someone is trying to say that you will not ruin the game, that can be hard for any competitor. There are times where it's easier to deal with and times where it's not. Yesterday was one of those where I imagine it was harder."

Despite being keyed in on when playing on the defensive line, Parsons found some success playing in coverage on 10 snaps that he played at true linebacker. The highlight of his day came when he cut off an opening across the middle vacated by a Jayron Kearse blitz on a third down that resulted in Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito not making a throw.

"That'd be a good example of him dropping in coverage when the protection is coming to him," Quinn said. "You see how that could be an advantage for sliding all the protection to you when you're actually dropping. You do have to do that from time-to-time to make sure that a team is not putting all of the time and attention on him. It's not always the easiest thing, but it is the best thing for the team and that's why we do it."

