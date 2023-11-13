Dan Quinn addresses frustration from Micah Parsons

"That's any competitor, right? You always want to make an impact, and sometimes his impact is other people's chances to get things because of the attention that goes his way," Quinn said. "Any competitor can get frustrated by that. There have been games like that and there will be more like that."

Parsons is fresh off a game in Philadelphia where he accounted for nine tackles and 1.5 sacks, but his performance against the Giants served as his first game of the season that he didn't account for a tackle or sack as New York keyed in on taking Parsons out of the game.

"I think it's hard," Quinn said. "It's hard for anybody to be in that space because what you're capable of is exceptional. When someone is trying to say that you will not ruin the game, that can be hard for any competitor. There are times where it's easier to deal with and times where it's not. Yesterday was one of those where I imagine it was harder."

Despite being keyed in on when playing on the defensive line, Parsons found some success playing in coverage on 10 snaps that he played at true linebacker. The highlight of his day came when he cut off an opening across the middle vacated by a Jayron Kearse blitz on a third down that resulted in Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito not making a throw.