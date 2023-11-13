#NYGvsDAL

Presented by

Cooks goes nuclear vs. Giants: 'This one is sweet'

Nov 12, 2023 at 09:00 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cooks-goes-nuclear-vs.-Giants--‘This-one-is-sweet-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

ARLINGTON, TX — If I told you CeeDee Lamb would finish the day against the New York Giants with another 150-yard game, setting a record in the process, you'd probably assume he accounted for the large majority of the offense; but this time you'd be incorrect, because Brandin Cooks became the long-awaited second nuclear weapon for Dak Prescott.

Not unlike Marshall Mathers and 50 Cent in 2003, as a duo, Lamb and Cooks had been patiently waiting for a team to explode on.

To say the two were dynamic in the 49-17 obliteration of the New York Giants would be a gargantuan understatement. The two combined for 324 receiving yards and Cooks himself racked up 104 yards … by halftime … before finishing with 174 yards and a touchdown.

"I just think we're just fortunate enough to come out here and get that win, and have a productive day to help my team win," said Cooks after helping the Cowboys move to 6-3 on the season. "… I just continued to trust the process, like I've always said. The ball came my way and I just wanted to be able to take advantage of the opportunities." 

He was also wildly efficient, delivering catches on nine of his 10 targets. 

Cooks fell just 14 yards shy of setting a new career-high for most receiving yards in a single game, ending the night second only to 186-yard outing on seven catches against the Arizona Cardinals in December 2016. 

The solar flare in Week 10 marks a culmination of several weeks of patience by Cooks, who never once wavered in his belief that he'd get his legs in the Texas Coast offense. Just last week, he noted his time "was coming" and refused to subscribe to any sort of frustration from the slow start in his production. 

Just days after doubling down on just how bought in he is, he detonated on the field and left the Giants reeling with no answers for how to contain him, let alone his tandem with Lamb. 

"I think, at the end of the day, like I tell the other guys, just trust the process and,when your number is called, take advantage of your opportunities," Cooks said. "When the ball comes your way, just go out there and make plays. … It's a blessing. … It's been a hard couple years but my faith and my work ethic, my family, my wife and my kids just continued to push me to keep going. 

"This one is sweet, for sure." 

Indeed it is, and for Prescott as well, who scorched Big Blue to the tune of 404 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage (including 1 rushing TD) with a passer rating of 138.3. 

"I told him, 'Let's put the work in and it's gonna come out,'" said Prescott of Cooks. "He's been there for us all year when we've needed him to. There were games where we've come back and [wondered] if we could've gotten him more involved and, sure, maybe so, right? He's that type of player that deserves those questions when he's not getting those targets or those catches. The communication that we've had throughout this week, and we had a great week of practice. 

"… And when they'd double CeeDee, he went and beat his man and made it easy to throw."

On at least one occasion, Prescott was seen smirking after getting the ball to Cooks and seeing him tear off a big run, one of many, hinting at what's to come in an offense that has gone from trying to figure itself out over the first several games to being one of the most explosive in the entire NFL. 

"Great, honestly," said Prescott of Cooks' big day. "That's what it's about. Get that guy the ball and let him go run. Multiple big plays. I didn't [realize] he had 100 [yards] at halftime. For him to have that production is awesome. 

"That guy deserves it more than anybody. Amazing teammate. Amazing friend. Amazing guy that does everything the right way." 

It's an offense that has been heating up over the previous two games and, with Cooks now putting on film what he can truly be in a Cowboys' uniform, one that could match serve with a defense that can flat-out suffocate opposing teams.

And, with that, it's no longer all about teams trying to stop Lamb.

Cooks is a problem as well, and a pretty big one. 

"He deserves that and he'll have more of them," said Prescott. "I promise you. It might not be an every week thing, but he will have more of these games. That's why he was brought here. … 

"We'll find him more. That's what I told him."

Promise made. Promise kept.

And if you were thinking Cooks was going to fall off, you're so wrong.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott, offense finding its stride at right time

The Cowboys' 640 yards on Sunday against the Giants were the second-most in franchise history, as Dak Prescott and the offense seem to have found their stride at the perfect time.
news

Eatman: It's mid-November, but Dak Prescott looked like Santa

Dak Prescott was passing out completions and touchdowns against the Giants like he was Santa Claus giving out early Christmas presents.
news

Updates: Ferguson with Witten-like production

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

CeeDee Lamb: 'I'm the top receiver' in the NFL

After setting an NFL record of three consecutive 10-reception, 150-yard games, CeeDee Lamb is ready to put himself alone up top on the list of NFL receivers.
news

Don't forget these plays: Tyler Smith's tackle

Plays that might get forgotten include a touchdown-saving tackle by Tyler Smith that kept the Giants out of the end zone.
news

Gamebreakers: Top Cowboys who shrunk the Giants

Entering the battle as massive favorites, the Dallas Cowboys didn't play down to their competition when the struggling New York Giants came to town.
news

5 Takes: Cooks' big day is just the beginning

Brandin Cooks' 173 yards more than doubled his entire season production going into Sunday's game, and it could be a sign of what's to come for the 10-year veteran the rest of the season.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Slay the Giants, 49-17

Expected to dominate the struggling Giants, the Cowboys did just that in a record-setting day, taking care of business on both sides of the ball in a 49-17 victory over their division rivals.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Giants staff predictions

The Cowboys already defeated the Giants by 40 in the first game back in Week 1. Will things be different the second time around? Check out the predictions for Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday.
news

Pod-Picks: Who gets first sack of the game Sunday? 

We polled our panelists to predict who will make the first sack of the game, using players from either team.
news

Spagnola: Only the beginning of a 4 game mission

This Sunday's matchup with the Giants starts the beginning of a four-game stretch where the Cowboys not only "expect" to win every game, but in truth really "need" to. 
Advertising