Dak Prescott, offense finding its stride at right time

ARLINGTON, Texas — After a winning performance that saw Dak Prescott throw for 404 yards and the entire offense account for 640 yards, the confidence was high in the Dallas Cowboys locker room after a 49-17 rout of the New York Giants.

The offense took a couple of drives to get hot, but when it did, it didn't stop. After failing to score on its opening two drives, the Cowboys offense rattled off six touchdown drives in eight possessions to jump out to a huge lead that allowed Prescott and the starters to watch from the sideline in the fourth quarter.

All in all, it's a resounding performance from an offense that is finding its stride at the midway point of the regular season, as Mike McCarthy's new system continues to show improvement week after week.

"We're ready to go and we're ready to play," Dak Prescott said postgame. "We'll continue to do that. This is about us running our own race. No matter what the score is, the other opponent and what they're going through, what's tough for them – we're trying to build and become a better team and be the best versions of ourselves each week."

The big day in the stat sheet and on the scoreboard has everyone on the offensive side of the ball feeling confident about the product they have in-hand moving forward.

"I've never been as confident, as free, as connected with other guys in the offense, play-calling and this whole system than I am now," Prescott said. "That's credit to those guys, McCarthy, [offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer], [quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien] and the rest of the offensive staff. It feels good, honestly. We're going to continue to build."

While the offense had its struggles early – with a couple issues still persisting – the momentum that the offense is finding at the week ten point is a credit to what has been built since it was announced in the spring that McCarthy would take over play-calling duties.

"It's all coming together and it goes back to the preparation way back in the spring," Prescott said. "We've continued to talk, communicate. Something that's been huge is the playcaller's purpose. I understand what [McCarthy] is trying to get after on each and every play. I know I have the freedom to get us out of something else or this if it's that look. It's been really fun."

A large part of the offensive success leading into Sunday had been the consistent production from CeeDee Lamb with his multiple 100-yard performances and mismatch ability. But after a day where – along with Lamb's usual production – Brandin Cooks set a season-high with 173 yards and multiple receivers got involved, Dak Prescott doesn't see much concern in what opposing defenses can do to limit Dallas' weapons.