CeeDee Lamb named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – When the Cowboys have a big win, especially where records are involved, it's likely they'll seem some awards the following week.
And that is certainly the case as the NFL named CeeDee Lamb as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Lamb had 11 catches for 151 yards with a touchdown reception and a rushing score in the Cowboys' 48-17 win over the Giants. He became the first player in NFL history to have three straight games of at least 10 catches for 150+ yards. Lamb had 11 catches for 191 yards last week in Philly and 12 catches for 158 yards against the Rams the previous week.
Lamb currently has 68 catches for 975 yards and four touchdowns.
This is the first weekly honor for Lamb, who is the first Cowboys receiver to win this award since Amari Cooper won it twice in a three-week span in 2018.
He's the eighth different Cowboys receiver to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week, since the award originated in the mid-1980's.
This also marks the third weekly winner for the Cowboys this year, spanning now offense, defense and special teams. Micah Parsons won the weekly honor for his Week 2 against the Jets and Brandon Aubrey was Special Teams Player of the Week after last week's game in Philadelphia.
Cowboys WRs to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week
- 2023 – CeeDee Lamb vs. NY Giants
- 2018 – Amari Cooper vs. Philadelphia
- 2018 – Amari Cooper vs. Washington
- 2014 – Dez Bryant at Philadelphia
- 2009 – Miles Austin at Kansas City
- 2007 – Terrell Owens vs. Washington
- 1994 – Alvin Harper vs. Cincinnati
- 1993 – Michael Irvin vs. San Francisco
- 1992 – Michael Irvin vs. Phoenix
- 1991 – Michael Irvin vs. Atlanta
- 1988 – Michael Irvin at Washington
- 1987 – Kelvin Edwards vs. Philadelphia