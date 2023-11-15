CeeDee Lamb named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – When the Cowboys have a big win, especially where records are involved, it's likely they'll seem some awards the following week.

And that is certainly the case as the NFL named CeeDee Lamb as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Lamb had 11 catches for 151 yards with a touchdown reception and a rushing score in the Cowboys' 48-17 win over the Giants. He became the first player in NFL history to have three straight games of at least 10 catches for 150+ yards. Lamb had 11 catches for 191 yards last week in Philly and 12 catches for 158 yards against the Rams the previous week.