DE: Is Tank on Elite Level? Who Replaces Quinn?

What We Know
For all the questions that Cowboy fans may have about the defensive end position, there's undoubtedly one name that instantly comes to mind for opposing fans: DeMarcus Lawrence. "Tank" is arguably the most talented player on the Dallas defense, and the degree to which he makes that apparent is going to go a long way in determining how much respect the defensive end position gets.
Lawrence signed a five-year extension worth $105 million a year ago, and he followed that up with a relatively disappointing season, at least for what is expected from a player on that kind of contract. He only recorded five sacks and 45 tackles last season, both lower than he had managed in the previous two seasons. On one hand, with the emergence of Robert Quinn and his 11.5 sacks last season, perhaps you could argue that the attention given to Lawrence opened things up for Quinn. But either way, with Quinn gone, that type of production is unlikely from the right defensive end spot, so Lawrence will have to generate those sacks himself this year.
It's hard to overstate how important it is that Lawrence be the most consistent player on the defense. The secondary is full of enticing potential, but it's just as riddled with question marks. Constant pressure to opposing quarterbacks can mitigate a lot of unknowns on defense. Lawrence recently told FS1, "Trust me, my sack numbers will go back up [this year.]" Lawrence is paid more than Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints. If he can consistently play at Jordan's level then it could elevate the Cowboys to legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Additionally, coming off season-ending hip surgery, we don't know exactly what level of production to get from Tyrone Crawford, or even what role he'll be playing, but we do know that he will be making his return, and he'll bring a degree of leadership and professionalism that has always carried a certain amount of weight with his teammates when he's able to take the field.