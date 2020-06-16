DE: Is Tank on Elite Level? Who Replaces Quinn?

What's New?

In letting Robert Quinn sign with the Chicago Bears, the Cowboys lost some veteran leadership. You could argue they lost some continuity among their starters. But what they really lost is plain and simple: production. Quinn joined the Cowboys prior to last season by way of a savvy trade with the Miami Dolphins and far surpassed expectations by leading the team with 11.5 sacks.

Replacing that production is no easy task, hence why Chicago valued Quinn enough to offer him $70 million in the first place. But it was ultimately a combination of luck and smarts that led to the Cowboys getting that kind of play out of Quinn in the first place. They'll hope to catch lightning in a bottle again through a gamble with unknown potential. There are two new additions at defensive end who could fit that bill: an enticing rookie and a formerly dominant veteran with a checkered past.

The biggest name to join the Cowboys defense this offseason was probably Aldon Smith. By his third year in 2013, Smith was on pace to have a career as dominant as JJ Watt's. But off-field troubles fueled by a battle with addiction quickly deteriorated his promising career. Smith has spent four years away from the NFL addressing his troubles and recalibrating his personal life. The Cowboys shocked the football world when they signed him, reuniting him with defensive line coach Jim Tomsula. What Smith is capable of after such a long absence is unclear, but if he is in shape and able to capture any of his former greatness then he's a viable starter.

Dallas also drafted an accomplished collegiate defensive end in the fifth round of April's draft. Bradlee Anae out of Utah has all the characteristics you'd want out of a starting edge rusher. He was a three-year starter who finished his career with 30 sacks and was a consensus All-American last season. The only question is whether he'll immediately be able to provide that kind of production in the NFL. The Cowboys will be realistic about what to expect from him early, but they'll surely give the rookie every chance to exceed expectations.