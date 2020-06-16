Position Breakdown | 2020

DE: Is Tank on Elite Level? Who Replaces Quinn?
The Cowboys lost a key pass-rusher in free agency, but still have DeMarcus Lawrence, who is looking to return to Pro Bowl form. The question now, is who will play on the opposite side of him.
By Jonny Auping Jun 16, 2020

With the NFL Draft completed and free agency at least slowing down here as the summer approaches, it's time to take a closer look at each position. Each day, we will dissect a different aspect of each position, ranging from position battles to under-the-radar players to simply answering questions that have yet to be resolved.

Today, we'll continue the series with the defensive end position.

What We Know

Is Tank on Elite Level?

For all the questions that Cowboy fans may have about the defensive end position, there's undoubtedly one name that instantly comes to mind for opposing fans: DeMarcus Lawrence. "Tank" is arguably the most talented player on the Dallas defense, and the degree to which he makes that apparent is going to go a long way in determining how much respect the defensive end position gets.

Lawrence signed a five-year extension worth $105 million a year ago, and he followed that up with a relatively disappointing season, at least for what is expected from a player on that kind of contract. He only recorded five sacks and 45 tackles last season, both lower than he had managed in the previous two seasons. On one hand, with the emergence of Robert Quinn and his 11.5 sacks last season, perhaps you could argue that the attention given to Lawrence opened things up for Quinn. But either way, with Quinn gone, that type of production is unlikely from the right defensive end spot, so Lawrence will have to generate those sacks himself this year.

It's hard to overstate how important it is that Lawrence be the most consistent player on the defense. The secondary is full of enticing potential, but it's just as riddled with question marks. Constant pressure to opposing quarterbacks can mitigate a lot of unknowns on defense. Lawrence recently told FS1, "Trust me, my sack numbers will go back up [this year.]" Lawrence is paid more than Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints. If he can consistently play at Jordan's level then it could elevate the Cowboys to legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Additionally, coming off season-ending hip surgery, we don't know exactly what level of production to get from Tyrone Crawford, or even what role he'll be playing, but we do know that he will be making his return, and he'll bring a degree of leadership and professionalism that has always carried a certain amount of weight with his teammates when he's able to take the field.

What's New?

Who Replaces Robert Quinn?

In letting Robert Quinn sign with the Chicago Bears, the Cowboys lost some veteran leadership. You could argue they lost some continuity among their starters. But what they really lost is plain and simple: production. Quinn joined the Cowboys prior to last season by way of a savvy trade with the Miami Dolphins and far surpassed expectations by leading the team with 11.5 sacks.

Replacing that production is no easy task, hence why Chicago valued Quinn enough to offer him $70 million in the first place. But it was ultimately a combination of luck and smarts that led to the Cowboys getting that kind of play out of Quinn in the first place. They'll hope to catch lightning in a bottle again through a gamble with unknown potential. There are two new additions at defensive end who could fit that bill: an enticing rookie and a formerly dominant veteran with a checkered past.

The biggest name to join the Cowboys defense this offseason was probably Aldon Smith. By his third year in 2013, Smith was on pace to have a career as dominant as JJ Watt's. But off-field troubles fueled by a battle with addiction quickly deteriorated his promising career. Smith has spent four years away from the NFL addressing his troubles and recalibrating his personal life. The Cowboys shocked the football world when they signed him, reuniting him with defensive line coach Jim Tomsula. What Smith is capable of after such a long absence is unclear, but if he is in shape and able to capture any of his former greatness then he's a viable starter.

Dallas also drafted an accomplished collegiate defensive end in the fifth round of April's draft. Bradlee Anae out of Utah has all the characteristics you'd want out of a starting edge rusher. He was a three-year starter who finished his career with 30 sacks and was a consensus All-American last season. The only question is whether he'll immediately be able to provide that kind of production in the NFL. The Cowboys will be realistic about what to expect from him early, but they'll surely give the rookie every chance to exceed expectations.

And the Cowboys also have the option of moving Tyrone Crawford, who missed most of last year with a hip injury. He's moved inside and outside his entire career, playing both end and tackle. But with the Cowboys clearly looking to go with a bigger presence inside now, Crawford is likely a better fit at end.

