What We Know

The signings of Gearld McCoy and Dontari Poe definitely allow a bigger physical presence at the front of the defense with a combined 640 pounds split within the two of them (40 pounds heavier than last year's starting duo). Both veterans have had multiple Pro Bowl appearances and have been at the top of the list of game wreckers throughout the past decade. However, 2019 didn't really pan out as planned for the duo in Carolina, as the Panthers were 29th against the run as a defense and was the next-to-worst run graded defense according to PFF. So why is that? How can these two have such a lack of success in stopping the run with the Panthers but bring so much excitement for doing so in Dallas?

First, Poe missed every game after Week 12 due to injury and the Carolina run defense took a massive nosedive because of it. Prior to his absence, the Panthers averaged a PFF grade of 67.1 which would have been good enough trajectory for around 22nd in the NFL. Not too bad compared to the 45.3 grade that was the average over the final six games which was the worst mark in the league by almost an entire ten points. The injury was obviously a huge setback for the Panthers' interior defensive line a year ago and displayed just how much impact Poe's ability to take up multiple gaps has on run-stopping.

Secondly, the scheme makes a massive difference in how effective they can be inside. In Carolina, a three-man front tried to utilize their multi-gap ability to allow some less effective outside linebackers to rush off the edge. This system really limited what both McCoy and Poe could do as offenses could effectively neutralize their pass-rush with a quick double team and trust their offensive tackles to hold off the linebackers. However, Mike Nolan's multiple look system should allow more pressure off the edge with the defensive ends instead of the linebackers. This hopefully would free up the interior defenders to face a single assignment and allow linebackers like Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith to make quicker decisions either in coverage or the run defense.