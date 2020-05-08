QB: There’s Only 1 Thing Left To Figure Out Here

What We Know:

Despite some of the recent additions, including a veteran backup with over 130 starts, Dak Prescott is still the focal point of the position – and even the entire team.

Sure, he hasn't signed his franchise tender yet, but it's an exclusive offer from the Cowboys and don't expect anything to change – other than him either signing on the dotted line or finalizing a long-term contract that will end all of this uncertainty regarding the Cowboys' most recognizable player.

The team has until July 15 to get a long-term contract completed, otherwise Prescott and the Cowboys won't be able to renegotiate until the following March. At that point, he could test the free agency waters or Dallas could give him another franchise tag, which would be even more expensive and likely cause even more drama between the two sides.

As it stands now, the Cowboys seemingly have no plans to shake up the position – despite signing Andy Dalton over the weekend.

The Cowboys have made it clear from the start that Prescott is their quarterback of the future. At this point, the two sides just need to come together on a long-term deal or Prescott signs his tender.