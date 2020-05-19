TE: Getting To Know The Belldozer

WHAT'S NEW

In a word, everything.

Yes, strictly speaking the names are familiar. Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz are entering their fourth and third seasons with the Cowboys, respectively. But with Jason Witten off to the Oakland Raiders, it's officially a new era at the tight end position.

That change was clearly signified earlier this spring, when the Cowboys signed Jarwin to a $22 million contract extension. Jarwin has shown a lot of promise in his three seasons with the team, but this is new territory.

Consider this: across 33 career games, Jarwin has made just 11 starts. And when he has started, it has always been in a multiple-tight end formation, alongside either Witten or Geoff Swaim. He has never been asked to carry the load as the main tight end in an offense.

Judging from the size of his extension, that's likely about to change. It's understandable why the Cowboys would make the investment. Since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Jarwin has grown by leaps and bounds.

Despite playing just 38% of the Cowboys' snaps last season, he demonstrated some impressive ability as a downfield weapon and a threat for yards after the catch. Jarwin caught just 31 passes last year, but he finished with 365 yards. He picked up 146 of those yards, roughly half of them, after the catch, displaying a consistent ability to make things happen with the ball in his hands.

It's not just Jarwin, though. It will be interesting to see how an all-new coaching staff manages an unproven group of tight ends. Schultz is entering his third NFL season with just seven starts and 13 receptions to his name. The Cowboys also signed veteran backup Blake Bell, who played in 15 games and caught eight passes for Kansas City last season.

The Cowboys briefly experienced life without Witten in 2018, when the perennial Pro Bowler retired to try his hand at broadcasting. Even then, there was a lot more carryover, as the same coaching staff was working with his replacements.

This time around, it's a brand new cast of coaches managing an unproven group of players. The Cowboys hired Lunda Wells to coach tight ends in January, after he coached the position for the New York Giants in 2018 and 2019.