Position Breakdown | 2020

LB-Position_Breakdown_Page_Tear-hero-V.1
LB: This Veteran Group Will Hear A New Voice
How will defensive changes impact the Cowboys’ veteran linebacker group? We take a closer look at the position all week.
By Rob Phillips May 25, 2020

With the NFL Draft completed and free agency at least slowing down here as the summer approaches, it's time to take a closer look at every position.

Each day, we will dissect a different aspect about the position, ranging from position battles, to under-the-radar players, to simply answering questions that have yet to be resolved.

﻿This week, we continue the series with the linebacker position:

What's New

This Veteran Group Will Hear A New Voice

What's New

From a personnel standpoint, not much has changed.

The Cowboys have mostly maintained continuity at linebacker this offseason. At this point, the only new roster additions are undrafted rookies Francis Bernard and Azur Kamara.

The biggest change has occurred in the (virtual) meeting room.

Last year's linebackers coach Ben Bloom was not retained on Mike McCarthy's new staff. Bloom's replacement, Scott McCurley, is a longtime assistant for McCarthy. He started as an intern on

McCarthy's first Packers staff in 2006 and worked up the ranks over the next decade, ultimately settling into an assistant linebackers role in Green Bay.

In Dallas, he'll work with a talented combination of youth and experience led by Pro Bowler Jaylon Smith, 11-year veteran Sean Lee, and 2018 first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch, who's working back from January neck surgery.

McCarthy says the Cowboys are still classified as a 4-3 defense but emphasizes that the coaches will tailor the scheme to the players' skills. Could that mean some new responsibilities for the linebackers under McCurley and new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan? It's possible. But the faces are mostly the same.

back to top

Related Content

TE: The Biggest Question For 2020
news

TE: The Biggest Question For 2020

For the second time in the last two years, the tight end position is without Jason Witten. How does this group look different with Blake Jarwin on top of the depth chart?
CB: Will Any Corners Be Converted To Safety?
news

CB: Will Any Corners Be Converted To Safety?

The Cowboys lost Byron Jones very early into free agency but since then, have added a variety of veterans, special teams contributors and a pair of rookies that could play right away.
QB: There's Only 1 Thing Left To Figure Out Here
news

QB: There's Only 1 Thing Left To Figure Out Here

This week, we're taking a closer look at the quarterback position. From the big news that occurred in signing Andy Dalton to the latest on Dak's contract situation, let's analyze what is really going on at quarterback.

Advertising