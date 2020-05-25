LB: This Veteran Group Will Hear A New Voice

What's New

From a personnel standpoint, not much has changed.

The Cowboys have mostly maintained continuity at linebacker this offseason. At this point, the only new roster additions are undrafted rookies Francis Bernard and Azur Kamara.

The biggest change has occurred in the (virtual) meeting room.

Last year's linebackers coach Ben Bloom was not retained on Mike McCarthy's new staff. Bloom's replacement, Scott McCurley, is a longtime assistant for McCarthy. He started as an intern on

McCarthy's first Packers staff in 2006 and worked up the ranks over the next decade, ultimately settling into an assistant linebackers role in Green Bay.

In Dallas, he'll work with a talented combination of youth and experience led by Pro Bowler Jaylon Smith, 11-year veteran Sean Lee, and 2018 first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch, who's working back from January neck surgery.