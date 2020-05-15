CB: Will Any Corners Be Converted To Safety?

Need To Figure Out

The Cowboys need to figure out just about everything at cornerback, from who's starting to who's adaptable to who will even make the final roster.

Dallas is blessed with a number of intriguing talents at cornerback and cursed with no one who stands out in May as an absolute sure thing. There's been a lot of talk about switching certain cornerbacks to safety, and that might be necessary to justify keeping players on the roster. But the fact is that Daryl Worley is the only cornerback on the roster who has played an NFL snap at safety. First-round draft pick Trevon Diggs played safety as a freshman at Alabama, but there's no question the team hopes to develop him into an elite cornerback.

Chidobe Awuzie is the player who may be asked to adapt in order to earn his playing time or even his place on the roster. If he can show the versatility needed to play both safety and cornerback he gives the Cowboys a number of options with who they can put on the field on defense. But if he's unable to meet that challenge, it's possible that Dallas would consider trading him before he hits free agency in 2021.