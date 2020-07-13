Position Breakdown | 2020

Safety: HaHa Brings New Veteran Presence
The Cowboys have some major changes at the safety position, from players lost to new coaches to the addition of a former first-round pick that could make an immediate impact. 
By Jonny Auping By Nick Eatman Jul 13, 2020

With training camp now right around the corner, it's time to dissect each position as we get closer to the season. Each day, we dissect a different aspect of each position, ranging from position battles to under-the-radar players to simply answering questions that have yet to be resolved. 

Today, we'll conclude the series with the safety position.

HaHa Brings New Veteran Presence

When Jeff Heath signed with the Raiders in March, the Cowboys lost a veteran leader who had seemingly earned the unilateral respect of the Jason Garrett coaching staff. In short time, Mike McCarthy replaced him with a safety who had previously earned his trust. 

HaHa Clinton-Dix, who signed a one-year deal in Dallas, will bring his own veteran presence to the Cowboys' locker room. The 27-year-old spent four of his six seasons in Green Bay with McCarthy, who drafted him out of Alabama. Last season, he signed a one-year deal in Chicago where he started 16 games. Over his career, Clinton-Dix has 522 tackles and 16 interceptions. 

The expectations for the Cowboys' offense will be high, and the defense will need to hold up its end of the bargain. In a secondary with a number of intriguing young players, McCarthy clearly felt that Clinton-Dix can be depended on to start at safety without being considered a weak link. Clinton-Dix has given up some big plays over the course of his career, but he's also shown pretty tremendous ball skills over that span, and the Cowboys have at times seemed starved for turnovers over the past few seasons. 

McCarthy also brought on another former member of his Packers' secondary to lead the unit. Former Pro Bowl cornerback Al Harris will serve as secondary coach under defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. With the challenges faced due to various COVID-19 restrictions, it's set to be a particularly tough year to implement new faces. It's certainly helpful when some of those new faces in the coaching staff and even players are familiar with the man in charge and how he conducts his team.

