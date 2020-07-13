Safety: HaHa Brings New Veteran Presence

What's New?

When Jeff Heath signed with the Raiders in March, the Cowboys lost a veteran leader who had seemingly earned the unilateral respect of the Jason Garrett coaching staff. In short time, Mike McCarthy replaced him with a safety who had previously earned his trust.

HaHa Clinton-Dix, who signed a one-year deal in Dallas, will bring his own veteran presence to the Cowboys' locker room. The 27-year-old spent four of his six seasons in Green Bay with McCarthy, who drafted him out of Alabama. Last season, he signed a one-year deal in Chicago where he started 16 games. Over his career, Clinton-Dix has 522 tackles and 16 interceptions.

The expectations for the Cowboys' offense will be high, and the defense will need to hold up its end of the bargain. In a secondary with a number of intriguing young players, McCarthy clearly felt that Clinton-Dix can be depended on to start at safety without being considered a weak link. Clinton-Dix has given up some big plays over the course of his career, but he's also shown pretty tremendous ball skills over that span, and the Cowboys have at times seemed starved for turnovers over the past few seasons.