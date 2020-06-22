Position Breakdown | 2020

WR: A Reasonable Expectation For CeeDee Lamb?
With the NFL Draft completed and free agency at least slowing down here as the summer approaches, it's time to take a closer look at every position.
By David Helman Jun 22, 2020

Each day, we will dissect a different aspect about the position, ranging from position battles, to under-the-radar players, to simply answering questions that have yet to be resolved.

This week, we continue the series with the wide receiver position:

A Reasonable Expectation For CeeDee Lamb?

Well, you're familiar with Cedarian, no doubt.

Receiver is arguably the newest and most exciting thing about this Cowboys team, after the front office selected CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in this year's NFL draft.

There are plenty of pundits who thought Lamb was the best overall receiver in a loaded draft class, but the was the third receiver taken – slipping all the way to No. 17 in the process. With a choice between Lamb and pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, the Cowboys opted to boost their offense in a big way.

Obviously, the expectations are going to be sky high. Lamb will be wearing No. 88, which has been worn by several of the best receivers in franchise history. In a league where teams deploy three receivers more than 60% of the time, he's going to be a Day 1 starter. You don't add CeeDee Lamb to an offense that sports five Pro Bowlers and expect him to start slow. The hope is that this guy can contend for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

It's strange to think that, just two years ago, the Cowboys tried to execute a committee approach. They started the 2018 season with a rookie and a handful of journeymen comprising their receiver corps.

Two years later, they have two 1,000-yard receivers – one of whom is playing on a $100 million contract – and one of the best rookies in this year's class.

It's not a stretch to say the Cowboys have one of the best receiver corps in the NFL – and that's definitely new.

