WR: A Reasonable Expectation For CeeDee Lamb?

Well, you're familiar with Cedarian, no doubt.

Receiver is arguably the newest and most exciting thing about this Cowboys team, after the front office selected CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in this year's NFL draft.

There are plenty of pundits who thought Lamb was the best overall receiver in a loaded draft class, but the was the third receiver taken – slipping all the way to No. 17 in the process. With a choice between Lamb and pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, the Cowboys opted to boost their offense in a big way.

Obviously, the expectations are going to be sky high. Lamb will be wearing No. 88, which has been worn by several of the best receivers in franchise history. In a league where teams deploy three receivers more than 60% of the time, he's going to be a Day 1 starter. You don't add CeeDee Lamb to an offense that sports five Pro Bowlers and expect him to start slow. The hope is that this guy can contend for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

It's strange to think that, just two years ago, the Cowboys tried to execute a committee approach. They started the 2018 season with a rookie and a handful of journeymen comprising their receiver corps.

Two years later, they have two 1,000-yard receivers – one of whom is playing on a $100 million contract – and one of the best rookies in this year's class.