DeMarvion Overshown attributes his game-changing day vs. Eagles to his faith, teammates

PHILADELPHIA — He is back, and in no uncertain terms. DeMarvion Overshown has been absent from action since suffering a hamstring injury in the season opener against the New York Giants that was so frustrating he was emotional while being helped off the field, the talented Dallas Cowboys linebacker having plenty of reason to be exactly that, given his bout with injuries.
But when the Cowboys needed him most against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, Overshown showed up and showed out. He finished the day with a team-high five tackles (tied with only Shemar James), 1 TFL, two pass break ups and an interception in the fourth quarter that set up the offense to nail the coffin closed with a rushing touchdown from Javonte Williams to cap off his career day.
Any thought of a pitch count for Overshown immediately flew out the window once he started making plays and, defensively, he walked away as the de facto player of the game.
"Hey, it felt great," he said, wearing his trademark ear-to-ear smile. "You know, anytime you are on the W side of the win-loss column, it always feels good. But the best feeling about it is just being out here with my brothers, you know? We go through so much in the offseason, grinding with each other in training camp, grinding for each other — the blood, the sweat, the tears.
"Sitting on the sideline is not fun for me, because I know what we went through. I know the goals that we got, that we want to achieve. Being back out there on the field is a blessing and I know it's going to help us accomplish the goal if we want to as a team."
As it turns out, unfortunately, Overshown wasn't only dealing with the hamstring injury over the past several weeks.
He also revealed that two people he's really close with passed away, adding to the challenge of staying positive and upright in his faith but, in the end, that's exactly what he wound up doing, and he used his game-changing performance against the Eagles as a means to honor both his loved ones and God.
So when asked how he feels after a night like the one he had in Philadelphia, and in his first game back, no less, he refused to take the credit for himself.
"Hey, it feels like God's doing exactly what he told me," Overshown said. "It's hard when you go through stuff and you sit back and wonder like, 'Man, why me? Why me?' But it's a couple promises that God gives us in the Bible. One of them is that He's never going to leave us in a time of difficulty. And that was the time I was having with the hamstring.
"I was dealing with a lot, and not just the hamstring, but off the field, too. I lost two of my most supportive people in my life, so it was more than just dealing with the hamstring and getting over that."
It's his determination to remain positive that carried him through it all, and the fact he feels the platform he's been given is for the means of motivating and inspiring others who are watching how he deals with adversity.
"Life is really showing up and like, 'I'm putting you through a test.' This is exactly what God was telling me like, 'Look, this is another battle, and you're a soldier.' And I feel like I'm a soldier that He continues to put through adversity because that's my calling.
"My calling is to help people get through adversity, and to help people get through tough times. And then, when I get my time to shine again, God's grace shows out there on the field. That's not me. I wish I can take all the credit, but man, that ain't nothing but God's work."
A healthy Overshown is a weapon for the Cowboys, as evidenced in 2024, and again at Lincoln Financial Field. He'll manage whatever adversity might come his way, as he has time and again, and always with the goal of proving God, his loved ones and his teammates right about him.