DeMarvion Overshown attributes his game-changing day vs. Eagles to his faith, teammates

He also revealed that two people he's really close with passed away, adding to the challenge of staying positive and upright in his faith but, in the end, that's exactly what he wound up doing, and he used his game-changing performance against the Eagles as a means to honor both his loved ones and God.

So when asked how he feels after a night like the one he had in Philadelphia, and in his first game back, no less, he refused to take the credit for himself.

"Hey, it feels like God's doing exactly what he told me," Overshown said. "It's hard when you go through stuff and you sit back and wonder like, 'Man, why me? Why me?' But it's a couple promises that God gives us in the Bible. One of them is that He's never going to leave us in a time of difficulty. And that was the time I was having with the hamstring.

"I was dealing with a lot, and not just the hamstring, but off the field, too. I lost two of my most supportive people in my life, so it was more than just dealing with the hamstring and getting over that."

It's his determination to remain positive that carried him through it all, and the fact he feels the platform he's been given is for the means of motivating and inspiring others who are watching how he deals with adversity.

"Life is really showing up and like, 'I'm putting you through a test.' This is exactly what God was telling me like, 'Look, this is another battle, and you're a soldier.' And I feel like I'm a soldier that He continues to put through adversity because that's my calling.

"My calling is to help people get through adversity, and to help people get through tough times. And then, when I get my time to shine again, God's grace shows out there on the field. That's not me. I wish I can take all the credit, but man, that ain't nothing but God's work."