Javonte Williams on career day that helped power the Cowboys over the Eagles: 'It felt good'

This time, and as it should be going forward, until further notice, the rushing attack is what opened up the passing attack; and that's something that was sorely missed as the Cowboys fell to 2-4 on the season.

But, throughout those struggles, Williams never logged a complaint. He simply kept his head down, kept working and kept doing what the Cowboys asked him to do until, on Monday Night Football, they asked him to help take over the game.

And so, he did that, too.

"He's a true pro," said Prescott of Williams' impact. "One of the best teammates, the guy that does everything right, a smart football player, and a physical football player. He's a guy you gotta get in a groove, and I think that's probably one of the frustrating things for him in the last couple of weeks, is not getting that chance again and again to get in that groove.

"He can turn some of those two yard runs into six yard runs and so on and, tonight, he had that chance. And when you follow that offensive line, trust them, trust those blocks, that's the product you're gonna get."

The next goal for the Cowboys is to keep this gameplan as their baseline going forward, hoping to build off of it when the scrappy Arizona Cardinals come to town. But, for one night in Philadelphia, the Cowboys offense was exactly what it always had the potential to be: