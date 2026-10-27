Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Little has gone well for the Cowboys through the first six games of the season but, thanks to the struggles of the Philadelphia Eagles and the rest of the NFC East, there's still a major opportunity for Dallas to turn things around.

It has to begin in the City of Brotherly Love, in primetime, when they take on the Eagles — also owners of a 2-4 record — to not only get back into the win column, but to land their first division win of the season.

It's never a dull moment when the Cowboys visit Lincoln Financial Field, and this time promises to be no different, regardless of anything.