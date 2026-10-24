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Game Specs | 2026

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Cowboys-Eagles: How to Watch, Listen, Stream in Week 7

Oct 24, 2026 at 09:18 AM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_21_ Game Specs

FRISCO, Texas — Things are beginning to get worrisome for the Dallas Cowboys. Their 2-4 start to the 2026 season, including a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is far below expectations. The good news is the NFC East is struggling as a collective and, with the next matchup being against one of those rivals, it's a perfect time for the Cowboys to turn things around.

Under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, the Cowboys will visit the Philadelphia Eagles, also owners of a 2-4 record, with both trying to use the other as the pivot point for the remainder of their season.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Monday, Oct. 26, 2026
Time: 7150 p.m. CT
Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

The terrible news regarding Jalen Hurts will keep him out for the rest of the season, leaving the Cowboys to gameplan for Tanner McKee and a familiar face in Joe Milton, the latter having been poached from Dallas' practice squad by Philly in Week 6.

Dak Prescott and Co. desperately need to find their identity and that will largely be determined by their willingness to recommit to handing the ball off to Javonte Williams. That should stabilize things so that the aerial attack, normally a high-flying one, can try to take advantage of a tenderized defense.

It's a game that will dictate plenty within the NFC East at midseason, so tune in and see what happens next.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: ESPN/WFAA 8, NFL+Listen (National): Compass Media - Jerry Recco (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (analyst)
Listen (National): Westwood One Radio - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst)
Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys App
Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys App, DallasCowboys.com
Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline), Laura Rutledge (sideline)
Radio (English): Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (play-by-play), Kristi Scales (analyst)
Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst)

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

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