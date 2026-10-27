Quinnen Williams leads Cowboys in right direction

In the days leading up to the Cowboys' Monday night showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, Quinnen Williams admitted he wasn't happy with the play of the Dallas defense and, in particular, his own performance thus far in the 2026 season. His meeting with reporters included quotes like "things we need to fix" and "I haven't been playing to the standard that I want to be able to play."

But if there indeed was any pressure on Williams to lead a change, to help this developing defense improve in coordinator Christian Parker's new scheme, he certainly didn't let it affect him in the Cowboys' 38-21 win over their rivals. Rising to the challenge, he finished with four solo tackles and three tackles for loss, both season highs, while also notching his third sack.