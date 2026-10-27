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Quinnen Williams leads Cowboys in right direction

Oct 26, 2026 at 11:48 PM
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Kurt Daniels

Editor of Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine / Dallas Cowboys Game Program

10_26_ Quinnen Williams

In the days leading up to the Cowboys' Monday night showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, Quinnen Williams admitted he wasn't happy with the play of the Dallas defense and, in particular, his own performance thus far in the 2026 season. His meeting with reporters included quotes like "things we need to fix" and "I haven't been playing to the standard that I want to be able to play."

But if there indeed was any pressure on Williams to lead a change, to help this developing defense improve in coordinator Christian Parker's new scheme, he certainly didn't let it affect him in the Cowboys' 38-21 win over their rivals. Rising to the challenge, he finished with four solo tackles and three tackles for loss, both season highs, while also notching his third sack.

"It's huge to get in that win column," Williams said after the game. "We didn't put together a perfect game, or to our standard. We've got to go learn from it and grow from it, but it's amazing to get a win. We play this game to get a win, and I'm just super happy to get it."

He's right in that the Cowboys defense did have its share of struggles. Before leaving the game with a back injury, running back Saquon Barkley totaled 62 rushing yards off seven attempts, an 8.9 yards-per-carry average. And the Eagles as a whole rushed for 121 yards, the fifth time in seven games an opponent has topped the century mark.

"I think we're heading in the right direction," Williams said. "I've got to watch the film, and we've got to fix some things, especially as a D-line, especially when we come down to stop the run. I feel like we can do better than that."

Still, the unit got better as the game went along, surrendering just seven points in the second half while allowing fewer than 25 points for the third straight game and fourth time this season. The team's 12.1 points allowed over the final two quarters now ranks 17th in the NFL, while their 4.9 points given up in the fourth frame is tied for sixth.

In other words, progress is being made, thanks to the determination of Williams and his personal commitment to improving both his and the overall defense's play. And, of course, snapping a two-game losing streak with a much-needed victory over a division rival will certainly help keep the needle pointing up as the Cowboys continue to fight their way back into the NFC East title race.

"I think it's big," Williams said of the win. "(We're) just focused on what we can control, and then getting better every single week. Learning from our mistakes and building on the things that we did good and fixing the things that we did bad, every single week, and going in the right trajectory."

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