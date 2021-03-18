Offseason | 2021

DL Carlos Watkins Agrees To Terms With Cowboys

Mar 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – As the first week of free agency continues, the Cowboys have added depth to the defensive line, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with former Texans defensive lineman Carlos Watkins.

Watkins, a 2017 fourth-round pick out of Clemson, became an unrestricted free agent after finishing out his rookie contract with the Texans. He has appeared in 42 games, posting 69 tackles and 4 sacks. In 2020, Watkins started a career-high 11 games, playing just under 50% of the snaps, and posted a career-high 2 sacks.

Watkins (6-3, 297) was listed as a defensive end in the Texans' base 3-4 scheme but played inside on passing downs in a four-man front. He could be a better fit at tackle in new Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's 4-3 system.

The Cowboys also have given the original draft choice tender to restricted free agent defensive tackle Antwaun Woods this week. The tackle depth chart also includes 2020 third-round pick Neville Gallimore and 2019 second-round pick Trysten Hill, who's working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last October against the Giants.

