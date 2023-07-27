Donovan Wilson, Israel Mukuamu likely to miss 'multiple weeks'

That's quite a blow to the safety position, especially with Wilson, who suffered a calf injury on Wednesday, the first day of practice here in Oxnard. The calf strain can be anywhere from a 4-6 week setback, making his potential return right around the season opener against the Giants on Sept. 10.

Wilson was the team's leading tackler in 2022 with a career-high 108 tackles. He was the only safety in the NFL last year to record five sacks along with at least one interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

As for Mukuamu, he suffered a hamstring strain that will also keep him out for an extended period of time. The third-year safety had one of his best games last year in the playoffs against the Bucs, when defensive coordinator Dan Quinn used him in a specific nickel package that played him in a linebacker spot, utilizing his length to create problems for Tom Brady and the Bucs offense. Mukuamu was credited with two pass breakups in the game.