Training Camp | 2023

Presented by

Donovan Wilson, Israel Mukuamu likely to miss 'multiple weeks'

Jul 27, 2023 at 01:45 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Donovan-Wilson,-Israel-Mukuamu-likely-to-miss-‘multiple-weeks-hero

OXNARD, Calif. – What's worse than losing a key member of the defense on the first day of training camp? Well, that would be losing him and a key backup to the same position.

That's what the Cowboys are dealing with as head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday that both Donovan Wilson and Israel Mukuamu have suffered "multiple-week" injuries that should sideline them for most if not all of training camp.

That's quite a blow to the safety position, especially with Wilson, who suffered a calf injury on Wednesday, the first day of practice here in Oxnard. The calf strain can be anywhere from a 4-6 week setback, making his potential return right around the season opener against the Giants on Sept. 10.

Wilson was the team's leading tackler in 2022 with a career-high 108 tackles. He was the only safety in the NFL last year to record five sacks along with at least one interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

As for Mukuamu, he suffered a hamstring strain that will also keep him out for an extended period of time. The third-year safety had one of his best games last year in the playoffs against the Bucs, when defensive coordinator Dan Quinn used him in a specific nickel package that played him in a linebacker spot, utilizing his length to create problems for Tom Brady and the Bucs offense. Mukuamu was credited with two pass breakups in the game.

Without them both, the Cowboys will of course lean on veteran starters Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse, but expect more reps for Markquese Bell, Tyler Coyle and Junayeh Thomas.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott, Brandin Cooks chemistry 'speeding up' in Cowboys camp

It's taken no time at all for Dak Prescott and Brandin Cooks to become fast friends both on and off of the field, and it's beginning to reach another level as training camp gets underway.

news

Zack Martin texts O-Line: "I'll be there soon"

Zack Martin has made early headlines with his no-show in Oxnard, but he remains in communication with the offensive line group, according to Tyler Smith.

news

Practice Points: Big day for Tolbert, young WRs

Jalen Tolbert, as well as a few other wide receivers had a big practice day on Thursday. That was just some of the big practice observations from camp.

news

Mick Shots: Camping Out With The Young Boys

news

Trevon Diggs overcome with emotion, wants 'to be perfect' CB for Cowboys

It was a very emotional day in the household of Trevon Diggs as he prepared to depart for training camp in the process of landing a historic contract extension from the Cowboys.

news

Camp Battles: Eric Scott Another Late-Draft Steal?

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

news

Gilmore, Cooks deliver early in Cowboys camp battle

Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks are two heavyweights at their respective position, and their matchups on Day 1 of training camp were worth the price of admission for the Cowboys.

news

Pollard ready to 'make the most' out of 2023 season

Tony Pollard has been a hot topic coming into training camp with his new RB1 role and his upcoming franchise tag season, but the fourth-year product is just looking to maximize his opportunity.

news

Practice Points: 2 Safeties Leave Practice Early

The first day of practice saw one position affected by the injury bug. That was one of the bigger observations from Day 1.

news

5 Takes: Talking points from opening training camp press conference

Five TakesZack Martin, Tony Pollard and the kicker competition highlights the talking points from the opening training camp press conference.

news

The Blueprint: 2023 Cowboys Training Camp Hub

The inaugural and definitive tracker for the Cowboys training camp — news, notes and updates — so be sure to bookmark and visit it often!

Advertising