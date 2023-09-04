Donovan Wilson not practicing but 'getting close'

FRISCO, Texas – It's officially game-week for the Cowboys now as they prepare for Week 1 against the Giants in six days.
However, not all of their defensive starters are available to practice, including safety Donovan Wilson, who remains sidelined. Wilson suffered a calf injury back in late July during the first week of training camp practice in Oxnard. Since then, he hasn't been able to practice with the team, only working with the athletic trainers off to the side in his rehab, as he was Monday.
Head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about his status on Monday during his press conference at The Star in Frisco.
"Getting better. He had a good workout Friday. I saw him down there working Friday and Saturday," McCarthy said. "But I'm not ready to put a status on him. But he's getting close."
During the offseason, Wilson signed a free-agent deal to remain with the team, inking a three-year, $24 million contract.
In 2022, Wilson easily had his best season of his career, proving his ball-hawking skills. Wilson not only led the Cowboys with 108 tackles last year, but he was the only safety in the NFL to have five or more sacks, along with at least one interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Without Wilson in the lineup, the Cowboys still have plenty of depth at safety, led by veterans Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker. The Cowboys also have youngsters Israel Mukuamu, Markquese Bell and Juanyeh Thomas on the roster.