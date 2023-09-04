Donovan Wilson not practicing but 'getting close'

FRISCO, Texas – It's officially game-week for the Cowboys now as they prepare for Week 1 against the Giants in six days.

However, not all of their defensive starters are available to practice, including safety Donovan Wilson, who remains sidelined. Wilson suffered a calf injury back in late July during the first week of training camp practice in Oxnard. Since then, he hasn't been able to practice with the team, only working with the athletic trainers off to the side in his rehab, as he was Monday.