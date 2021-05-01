Double Coverage: Cowboys Draft 2nd CB On Day 2

FRISCO, Texas – A full breakdown of the Cowboys' final third-round draft pick (No. 99 overall) Friday night:
- Name: Nahshon Wright
- Position: Cornerback
- College: Oregon State
- Height/Weight: 6-4/183
The Rundown: Wright is the second cornerback drafted by Dallas tonight, following former Kentucky standout Kelvin Joseph, their second-round selection at No. 44 overall. After a year at Laney College in California, where he helped the school win a state title, Wright accepted a scholarship offer from Oregon State and led the Beavers in interceptions the past two seasons (five total) in 18 games before declaring for the draft. A pandemic-shortened season limited Oregon State to six games in 2020, but Wright still managed six pass breakups and two interceptions, earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors.
How He Fits In: At 6-4, Wright has a unique frame for the position and the length to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage. The Cowboys didn't take a cornerback in Round 1 as many expected, but with Wright and Joseph, they took two steps to improve their depth Friday night. Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are the primary returning veterans, but both rookies will have a chance to compete for snaps.
Next Cowboys Pick: 4th Round (115th overall)