Double Coverage: Cowboys Draft 2nd CB On Day 2

The Rundown: Wright is the second cornerback drafted by Dallas tonight, following former Kentucky standout Kelvin Joseph, their second-round selection at No. 44 overall. After a year at Laney College in California, where he helped the school win a state title, Wright accepted a scholarship offer from Oregon State and led the Beavers in interceptions the past two seasons (five total) in 18 games before declaring for the draft. A pandemic-shortened season limited Oregon State to six games in 2020, but Wright still managed six pass breakups and two interceptions, earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors.