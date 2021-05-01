Draft Central | 2021

Presented by

Double Coverage: Cowboys Draft 2nd CB On Day 2

Apr 30, 2021 at 10:30 PM
DAL-hs
Somos Cowboys
Double-Coverage-Cowboys-Draft-2nd-CB-On-Day-2-hero

FRISCO, Texas – A full breakdown of the Cowboys' final third-round draft pick (No. 99 overall) Friday night:

  • Name: Nahshon Wright
  • Position: Cornerback
  • College: Oregon State
  • Height/Weight: 6-4/183

The Rundown: Wright is the second cornerback drafted by Dallas tonight, following former Kentucky standout Kelvin Joseph, their second-round selection at No. 44 overall. After a year at Laney College in California, where he helped the school win a state title, Wright accepted a scholarship offer from Oregon State and led the Beavers in interceptions the past two seasons (five total) in 18 games before declaring for the draft. A pandemic-shortened season limited Oregon State to six games in 2020, but Wright still managed six pass breakups and two interceptions, earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors. 

How He Fits In: At 6-4, Wright has a unique frame for the position and the length to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage. The Cowboys didn't take a cornerback in Round 1 as many expected, but with Wright and Joseph, they took two steps to improve their depth Friday night. Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are the primary returning veterans, but both rookies will have a chance to compete for snaps. 

Next Cowboys Pick: 4th Round (115th overall)

Related Content

news

How Chauncey Golston Fits In Defensive Scheme

The Cowboys stayed with defense, taking the fourth player on that side of the ball, adding a versatile defender from the Big Ten.
news

Joseph Covered Off-Field Questions With Cowboys

Kelvin Joseph goes by the name "Bossman Fat" and has established his rap career. But he's ready to prove he's an even better cornerback and answered all questions about any off-the-field concerns.
news

More Defense: DT Osa Odighizuwa Can Boost D-Line

The Cowboys weren't kidding when they said defense was a priority. They've taken a defensive player with their first three draft picks, this time UCLA DT Osa Odighizuwa at No. 75 in the third round.
news

What CB Kelvin Joseph Adds To Cowboys Secondary

After drafting linebacker Micah Parsons on Friday, the Cowboys addressed cornerback in the second round with former Kentucky starter Kelvin Joseph.
news

Spagnola: Come Meet A Much-Needed Playmaker

 Playmaker. Michael Irvin earned that moniker, because why?
news

For Micah Parsons, It's "See Ball, Get Ball"

In his first meeting with the media since becoming a Dallas Cowboy, Micah Parsons talked about his whirlwind 24 hours and the attributes that will make him an asset to the Cowboys' defense.
news

Trading Within NFC East Has Worked Out Before

The Cowboys made a deal with the Eagles on Thursday but it's not the first time they've made a draft-day trade with a division rival.
news

Micah Parsons "Wants To Finish" What He Started

Micah Parsons finished his collegiate career at AT&T Stadium. Now he's ready to make it his home stadium.
news

Draft Picks Galore Heading Into Day 2

The Cowboys probably can't wait for Day 2 of the NFL Draft to begin, Rounds 2 and 3. And they enter the day with a pocketful of picks.
news

Parsons: They Know "I'm Not a Character Concern"

While there were some negative reports on Micah Parsons' character, the Cowboys did extensive homework and obviously felt comfortable to make him the top pick.
news

Notes: Trade Winds, Lining Up, Numbers & More

Here are some notes following Thursday's pick for Micah Parsons, including the trade, where he might play and what jersey he might wear.
Advertising