Drew Pearson Gets Long-Awaited Hall Of Fame Call

FRISCO, Texas – Drew Pearson's Hall of Fame wait is over. The Cowboys legend and Hail Mary co-author has finally, rightfully, been elected to Canton.
Saturday, Pearson received the necessary 80%-plus vote for election from the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 48-member selection committee. As a Senior Finalist, Pearson's candidacy was voted on separately from the other finalists.
Pearson's election was announced Saturday during the "NFL Honors" award show on CBS. Also named to the 2021 Hall of Fame Class: Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Peyton Manning, Bill Nunn and Charles Woodson.
Pearson, a Cowboys Ring of Honor member and one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, is the 20th person selected to the Hall of Fame based off their accomplishments with the Cowboys. Former head coach Jimmy Johnson and safety Cliff Harris were elected to the 2020 Hall of Fame "Centennial Class," but the enshrinement ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hall of Fame has rescheduled the 2020 Class ceremony for Aug. 7 in Canton, Ohio, followed by the 2021 Class enshrinement Aug. 8. Also, last year's postponed Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and Steelers is slated for Aug. 5.
A revamped Enshrinement Week, dubbed "Twice the Fun in '21," clearly will have a Cowboys feel to it. And now Pearson, 70, will be part of the celebration, too.
Deservedly so.
Views of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson receives notice from David Baker he's been selected to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Advertising
Pearson is perhaps best known for his "Hail Mary" catch from Hall of Famer Roger Staubach in the Cowboys' 1975 divisional playoff win over the Vikings. A legendary moment in NFL history, no doubt. But Pearson's complete 11-year career with the Cowboys is Canton-worthy.
Undrafted out of Tulsa in 1973, Pearson emerged as a three-time Pro Bowler and leading receiver on the Cowboys' 1977 Super Bowl championship team. Playing his entire 11-year in Dallas, Pearson ranks fourth on the franchise's all-time list in catches (489) and receiving yards (7,822) and seventh in receiving touchdowns (48). A member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade team, he was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 2011.
As is tradition, Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker informed Pearson that he was joining the Class of 2021. Staubach and Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones (Class of 2017) were also present. The footage aired on NFL Honors.
"I've always wanted this for a long time," Pearson told Baker. "I promise I'll live up to what the Hall of Fame is all about. And now you're giving me a chance at immortality. And the legacy of that is amazing."
Last year, Pearson was one of 25 Senior finalists for the expanded 2020 Centennial Class but was not among the 10 Seniors elected on NFL Network's nationally-televised reveal show.
He was devastated.
"They broke my heart," he told KTVT-11 in Dallas.
One year later, different story. Pearson gets his Hall call.
Finally.