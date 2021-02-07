Drew Pearson Gets Long-Awaited Hall Of Fame Call

Pearson is perhaps best known for his "Hail Mary" catch from Hall of Famer Roger Staubach in the Cowboys' 1975 divisional playoff win over the Vikings. A legendary moment in NFL history, no doubt. But Pearson's complete 11-year career with the Cowboys is Canton-worthy.

Undrafted out of Tulsa in 1973, Pearson emerged as a three-time Pro Bowler and leading receiver on the Cowboys' 1977 Super Bowl championship team. Playing his entire 11-year in Dallas, Pearson ranks fourth on the franchise's all-time list in catches (489) and receiving yards (7,822) and seventh in receiving touchdowns (48). A member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade team, he was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 2011.

As is tradition, Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker informed Pearson that he was joining the Class of 2021. Staubach and Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones (Class of 2017) were also present. The footage aired on NFL Honors.

"I've always wanted this for a long time," Pearson told Baker. "I promise I'll live up to what the Hall of Fame is all about. And now you're giving me a chance at immortality. And the legacy of that is amazing."

Last year, Pearson was one of 25 Senior finalists for the expanded 2020 Centennial Class but was not among the 10 Seniors elected on NFL Network's nationally-televised reveal show.

He was devastated.

"They broke my heart," he told KTVT-11 in Dallas.

One year later, different story. Pearson gets his Hall call.