DT Neville Gallimore Starts Practice Window

FRISCO, Texas – Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is a step closer to making his season debut.

Gallimore has started his 21-day practice window on injured reserve, his first chance to practice since dislocating his elbow in the Cowboys' Aug. 13 preseason game at Arizona.

By designating Gallimore to return from injured reserve, the Cowboys can activate him at any time during the next 21 days. It would be a quick turnaround for Thursday's game at New Orleans, but with a mini-bye coming after this week, perhaps Gallimore could be back as early as Dec. 12 at Washington.

The second-year defensive tackle emerged as a productive starter as a rookie last season, posting 26 tackles (four for loss), a half-sack and 12 pressures in 14 games (nine starts).