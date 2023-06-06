Offseason | 2023

East-West Shrine Values Family & Football in Frisco 

Jun 05, 2023 at 08:43 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

AP23034118404563
John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East players Nehemiah Shelton (25) of San Jose State and A.J. Finley (21) of Ole Miss attempt an interception against West during the first half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

FRISCO, Texas - For 98 years, the East-West Shrine Bowl has been the one collegiate all-star game that has stood the test of time, showcased the top talent entering the NFL Draft, and provided for thousands in need. Now, in the 99th installment, the historic event has announced a move to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The 99th East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on February 1, 2024, and host around 130 college football all stars for multiple practices in the week leading up. Completing a week full of festivities that will benefit the world-famous Shriners Children's healthcare system.

"All my experiences with Shriners Children's have been wonderful." Shrine Bowl alumni Bob Lilly said. "It was one of the most enjoyable games I've ever played in. Great opportunity for these athletes. There will probably be several young men that will play in this game and will ultimately be pro football players. Several will be good pro football players."

Since the inaugural game played on December 26, 1925, the East-West Shrine Bowl has hosted some of the top athletes in the history of the game. Players like Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor, Walter Payton, "Mean" Joe Greene, and others have all participated in the event.

More specifically, former Cowboys have been very involved in the games previously. Legends like Lilly, Randy White, and Roger Staubach were each involved in the Shrine Bowl. Along with three Cowboys who were drafted after their appearance in the 2023 contest. Second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko and cornerback Eric Scott Jr. each participated in the most-recent edition.

"It's what it's all about," Stephen Jones said. "To have these talented young men come in here and show their wares so that they might get drafted. We certainly pay attention."

For the last two seasons, the game has been played in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium. Prior to that, the game called Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida home from 2012 to 2020. Additionally, the last time a Shrine Bowl was held in the state of Texas was in 2006, when the event was hosted by the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The proceeds and awareness from the East-West Shrine Bowl benefits Shriners Children's healthcare system. An organization designed to provide excellent specialty care for children, regardless of the patients' ability to pay.

"Telling our story on the national stage, in the context of sporting events, is a perfect metaphor for our patients who encounter various challenges in their lives," Steven Hatchell, Executive Director of the National Football Foundation said. "Together their families, with the Shriners Children's care team, work to live the very best life each and every day by winning the battle to overcome physical challenges."

More information, such as rosters, ticket packages, practice dates, and other fan events will be available to the public at a later date.

Related Content

news

Updates: Cowboys Being Cautious With Tony Pollard

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Tyron Smith Opens Cowboys 2023 Minicamp at LT

At this point, it's no secret that Tyron Smith can play right tackle and/or that he was seen doing so in OTAs, but that changed when minicamp fired up — moved back to left tackle.

news

Practice Points: Quick Observations From Mini-Camp

The Cowboys started a 3-day mini-camp at The Star on Tuesday. Here are some points from the staff writers.

news

Mailbag: Does No Contact At Mini-Camp Hurt?

How do teams get a good read on these players in the offseason when they barely have contact drills? Does this hurt the development?

news

Jerry Jones Gives Latest on Zeke, D-Hop & More

Mini-camp is set to get underway for the Dallas Cowboys and that means answering some looming roster questions, including odds on Ezekiel Elliott and/or DeAndre Hopkins.

news

Cowboys Cut Callaway, Sign New WR to Roster

With OTAs in the books and minicamp ready to begin, the Cowboys made two roster moves that could precede a couple more ahead of training camp in late July.

news

Jourdan Lewis Expected To Start Camp on PUP

Stephen Jones told reporters on Monday morning that he does not expect Jourdan Lewis to be available for training camp in his recovery from a week seven foot injury.

news

Jones Seeks 'More Than 1' Extension Before Camp

With contract extension negotiations now ongoing with Diggs, Lamb and others, Stephen Jones says that he would like to do "more than one" before training camp in July.

news

Tolbert Candid About Rookie Struggle, 2023 Jump

Jalen Tolbert carries himself with a refreshingly candid brand of self-awareness and accountability that could quickly make his Year 1 struggles an afterthought.

news

Mailbag: Can Joseph Find Success As A Nickel?

Will Kelvin Joseph find a home at slot corner? Or is he destined to be a special teams ace?

news

Spagnola: Focusing On This Offensive Picture

What this offense could really look like with the trio of CeeDee, Cooks and Gallup at the wide receiver position.

Advertising