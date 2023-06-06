East-West Shrine Values Family & Football in Frisco 

FRISCO, Texas - For 98 years, the East-West Shrine Bowl has been the one collegiate all-star game that has stood the test of time, showcased the top talent entering the NFL Draft, and provided for thousands in need. Now, in the 99th installment, the historic event has announced a move to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The 99th East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on February 1, 2024, and host around 130 college football all stars for multiple practices in the week leading up. Completing a week full of festivities that will benefit the world-famous Shriners Children's healthcare system.

"All my experiences with Shriners Children's have been wonderful." Shrine Bowl alumni Bob Lilly said. "It was one of the most enjoyable games I've ever played in. Great opportunity for these athletes. There will probably be several young men that will play in this game and will ultimately be pro football players. Several will be good pro football players."

Since the inaugural game played on December 26, 1925, the East-West Shrine Bowl has hosted some of the top athletes in the history of the game. Players like Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor, Walter Payton, "Mean" Joe Greene, and others have all participated in the event.

More specifically, former Cowboys have been very involved in the games previously. Legends like Lilly, Randy White, and Roger Staubach were each involved in the Shrine Bowl. Along with three Cowboys who were drafted after their appearance in the 2023 contest. Second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko and cornerback Eric Scott Jr. each participated in the most-recent edition.

"It's what it's all about," Stephen Jones said. "To have these talented young men come in here and show their wares so that they might get drafted. We certainly pay attention."

For the last two seasons, the game has been played in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium. Prior to that, the game called Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida home from 2012 to 2020. Additionally, the last time a Shrine Bowl was held in the state of Texas was in 2006, when the event was hosted by the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The proceeds and awareness from the East-West Shrine Bowl benefits Shriners Children's healthcare system. An organization designed to provide excellent specialty care for children, regardless of the patients' ability to pay.

"Telling our story on the national stage, in the context of sporting events, is a perfect metaphor for our patients who encounter various challenges in their lives," Steven Hatchell, Executive Director of the National Football Foundation said. "Together their families, with the Shriners Children's care team, work to live the very best life each and every day by winning the battle to overcome physical challenges."