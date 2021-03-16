FA Recap Day 2: Awuzie, Dalton Exit; ST Ace Returns

And to think, free agency doesn't officially start until Wednesday. But you would never know by the activity early this week as the NFL allows teams to meet with unrestricted free agents.
On Tuesday, the Cowboys saw a veteran starter leave for the AFC, while they made some signings themselves.
Check out the Cowboys' free agent news for the day.
- Dalton Going to Windy City
Less than a week after signing their own star quarterback, the Cowboys will be seeing their backup leaving in free agency. Andy Dalton has agreed to a contract with the Chicago Bears.
The one-year deal is reportedly worth $10 million with a chance to earn $3 million more. Dalton will be given a legitimate chance to earn the starting job for the Bears.
That was obviously not something the Cowboys could offer after giving Dak Prescott the contract that will pay him $40 million per season.
Dalton took advantage of his playing time this past season, filling in for Dak. The Cowboys were 4-5 in the nine games Dalton started. His 64.9 completion percentage was the second-highest of his career. (Read more)
- Awuzie Heads To Cincy
Perhaps the Cowboys' biggest free-agent name this year has left the building. Cornerback Chido Awuzie wasn't really expected to return to Dallas so it's no surprise that he found a deal before the official start of free agency. Awuzie reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Bengals that will pay him around $27 million.
A second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2017, Awuzie was a solid player in Dallas, starting 42 games in four years. But he only had one interception per season, giving him just four for his career. (Read more)
- Cowboys Keep a Goodwin
The best special teams player on the Cowboys the past two years is staying in Dallas. The team agreed on a two-year deal with C.J. Goodwin, worth around $3.5
Listed as a cornerback, Goodwin's biggest contributions occur on special teams, where he had 10 tackles last year.
Since 1988, when the Cowboys started to make special teams tackles an official stat, only four players have led the team outright in tackles in consecutive years – Bill Bates, Danny McCray, Byron Jones and now Goodwin.
- Cowboys Add Veteran OT
The team lost veteran Cam Erving to free agency on Monday, but will add Ty Nsekhe, who has been a career backup.
Nsekhe has played seven years, but has just 17 career starts. He's played four years in Washington, but the last two in Buffalo.
He'll likely compete with Terence Steele and Brandon Knight for backup duties at offensive tackle, with a chance to become the swing tackle. (Read more)