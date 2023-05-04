Ferguson on Year 2, Schoonmaker: 'It'll Be Exciting'

"It just shows — us having an all Big-Ten room right now — it just shows it's the best conference when it comes to having the best tight ends," Ferguson said, speaking from the 10th annual Reliant Home Run Derby. "Every guy coming out of the Big Ten is reliable. Schoon, I'm excited to see him in the room. I'm excited to meet him.

"The Four Horsemen just added another one so it's gonna be exciting."

That moniker truly took root in 2022, when a room led by Schultz also featured more-than-solid play from rookies Ferguson and Hendershot along with veteran Sean McKeon who, by the way, signed to the Cowboys in 2020 out of … you guessed it … the Big Ten (Michigan, to be exact).

Schoonmaker will now don Schultz's former No. 86 and take his role in the four-headed tight end attack but, by all accounts, it feels as if Ferguson will be looked upon as the leader of the bunch in 2023 and beyond.

One year ago, he was little brother to Schultz but, now, he finds himself stepping into the role of big brother for Cowboys tight ends.

"I think it kinda built itself into that but, at the same time, I'm just gonna be me," Ferguson said. "I think that's what's powerful about our tight end room — everybody brings their own personality. Nobody puts on a front about who they are. That brings our tight end room closer and [tight ends coach Lunda Wells] does a great part in bringing our room closer together."

As veterans prepare to make their way to team headquarters at the start of OTAs in late May, Ferguson has already been using his offseason to help ensure he makes a noticeable leap over what was viewed as a strong outing in Year 1.

"Just maturing," said Ferguson. "Whether it's in-between the lines, footwork or learning the little details of how I can beat other guys. It's not just one guy, it's gonna be a good [player] that I'm going against every week. Maturing and realizing I need to be perfect in my technique and everything I do.

"And that's just how I've approached this offseason, getting my body right and trying to fit that mold."

Simply put, he's ready to take the lead role.