Finally Full Strength, D-Line Dominates Washington

Sunday was dominant performance, and necessary one, too. The Cowboys' offense struggled to find any consistent rhythm. Quarterback Dak Prescott was 22-of-39 for 211 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, including a pick-six that allowed Washington to make it a one-score game in the final five minutes.

Time and again, the defense got them the ball back.

"That's all you can ask for. That's the most complementary football," Prescott said. "But then we've got to go and reward them and get a touchdown."

As the offense looks to regain their league-leading dynamic form from earlier in the season, the defense now plans to build on, at long last, being full strength up front.

The vision of a pressure package featuring Gregory, Lawrence, Parsons and Gallimore finally became reality Sunday. And it could take the unit to another level in the final month of the regular season.