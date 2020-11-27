Players, Coaches Reflect On Loss Of Markus Paul

It was a surreal end to what has undoubtedly been a trying week. The Cowboys lost their eighth game, 41-16, to Washington on Thursday. As much as that result might sting, though, it pales in comparison to the loss of Paul, who unexpectedly passed away at the age of just 54 on Wednesday evening.

To turn around and play a professional football game just 24 hours later was a new level of adversity for a team that has seen plenty of it.

"You find out a lot about people in these times. I can't tell you how proud I am of this football team," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. "But yes, it's a week that I don't think any of us will ever forget."

The Cowboys honored Paul with a pre-game moment of silence before kickoff, while players and coaches wore a commemorative decal on their helmets and hats. And while touching, the tribute had to have been a stark reminder of the absence of a guy who had been a constant around the team since he joined the Cowboys in 2018.

"You lose somebody so suddenly like that, it's really hard -- and then to see his face up on the jumbotron and to have him not on the sideline with us, it's tough," said Joe Looney.

A strength coach's role on a football team is unique in the sense that he works with the entire roster. Offensive and defensive players alike work with the strength and conditioning staff throughout the season and the offseason alike.

As Elliott noted, it was Paul who led the Cowboys' stretches before practices and games – which provided another sobering reminder when he wasn't there to do so on Thursday.

"We were lining up for practice, getting ready to stretch and you get that reminder that he's not here with us anymore," Elliott said. "It definitely is tough and we've just got to lean on each other and help each other get through this tough time."

That will be a challenge for this whole team. Obviously, the grief has not passed just because this game is over. If anything, without the distraction of a game just hours away, the real challenge may just be beginning.

Given this chance to share their thoughts with the world, though, the Cowboys were loud and clear in their love for Markus Paul and their commitment to honoring his memory.