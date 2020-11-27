Presented by

Players, Coaches Reflect On Loss Of Markus Paul

Nov 26, 2020 at 10:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Players,-Coaches-Reflect-On-Loss-Of-Markus-Paul-hero

ARLINGTON, Texas – In the wake of another brutal loss, Ezekiel Elliott knew there had to be tough questions heading his way. Before fielding those questions from reporters, though, he had something important to say.

In the first public comments by a Cowboys player since the tragic death of strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul, Elliott made sure to get a message out to his family.

"I just first wanted to start this out by sending my condolences to the Paul family. I want to thank the Paul family for sharing Markus with us," he said. "He meant so much to this team and had such a big part of everyone's everyday life. And we are just grateful that you guys shared him with us."

It was a surreal end to what has undoubtedly been a trying week. The Cowboys lost their eighth game, 41-16, to Washington on Thursday. As much as that result might sting, though, it pales in comparison to the loss of Paul, who unexpectedly passed away at the age of just 54 on Wednesday evening.

To turn around and play a professional football game just 24 hours later was a new level of adversity for a team that has seen plenty of it.

"You find out a lot about people in these times. I can't tell you how proud I am of this football team," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. "But yes, it's a week that I don't think any of us will ever forget."

The Cowboys honored Paul with a pre-game moment of silence before kickoff, while players and coaches wore a commemorative decal on their helmets and hats. And while touching, the tribute had to have been a stark reminder of the absence of a guy who had been a constant around the team since he joined the Cowboys in 2018.

"You lose somebody so suddenly like that, it's really hard -- and then to see his face up on the jumbotron and to have him not on the sideline with us, it's tough," said Joe Looney.

A strength coach's role on a football team is unique in the sense that he works with the entire roster. Offensive and defensive players alike work with the strength and conditioning staff throughout the season and the offseason alike.

As Elliott noted, it was Paul who led the Cowboys' stretches before practices and games – which provided another sobering reminder when he wasn't there to do so on Thursday.

"We were lining up for practice, getting ready to stretch and you get that reminder that he's not here with us anymore," Elliott said. "It definitely is tough and we've just got to lean on each other and help each other get through this tough time."

That will be a challenge for this whole team. Obviously, the grief has not passed just because this game is over. If anything, without the distraction of a game just hours away, the real challenge may just be beginning.

Given this chance to share their thoughts with the world, though, the Cowboys were loud and clear in their love for Markus Paul and their commitment to honoring his memory.

"It was a tragedy and we're still praying for Coach Markus and his family," said Chidobe Awuzie. "It was really tough, but at the same time we all know Coach Markus' impact on us. So that's what we're going to hold on to, the memories, the lessons and definitely the good times."

Related Content

news

Scout's Take: Who Dropped The Ball? No. 1 Amari

Football analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down Thursday's loss with 10 takeaways, from the blame game to dissecting more injuries. 
news

Eatman: The 'Other' Play That Lost This Game

The fourth-down decision lost this game. But the biggest play actually occurred in the second quarter.
news

Updates: Zeke, Lamb Take Step Back This Week

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Randy Gregory Stands Out In Thanksgiving Defeat

In his fifth game back from NFL suspension, the 28-year-old pass rusher keeps getting better and better.
news

Injuries Ravage The Dallas O-Line Yet Again

The truth is often stranger than fiction. In the case of this Dallas Cowboys' offensive line, it's way more agonizing, too.
news

McCarthy Defends Unsuccessful Fake Punt Call

Head coach Mike McCarthy explained why the Cowboys unsuccessfully tried a fake punt in the fourth quarter that ultimately shifted momentum in Thursday's loss to Washington.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Trio of Third-Down Miscues

Don't forget these plays, including three separate third-down plays the Cowboys offense couldn't convert.  
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Lose to Washington, 41-16

Taking the field with heavy hearts, the Cowboys can't overcome their own mistakes in falling to division rival Washington, 41-16.
news

CowBuzz: Cowboys, NFL Honor Markus Paul

Forever impacted by Paul's legacy, members of the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL took to social media to pay tribute to him.
news

Keys To Victory: Cowboys Must Maintain Balance

If the Cowboys are going to beat Washington this time around, they have to find a way to establish a passing game that can offset an opposing defensive line that likes to get up the field.
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Dallas-Washington

What an emotional week it has been for the Cowboys, coming off their biggest win of the season Sunday, only to suffer a tragic death in the coaching staff this week. Let's see how we think the Cowboys will respond on Thursday.

Advertising