Zack Martin, Cam Erving To Miss Multiple Weeks

FRISCO, Texas – Starting offensive tackles Zack Martin and Cameron Erving missed the majority of Thursday's 47-16 loss to Washington with injuries and are expected to be sidelined "multiple weeks," head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday.

The Cowboys announced post-game that Martin -- the six-time Pro Bowl guard making his second straight start at right tackle -- strained his left calf on the offense's opening series. He immediately left for the locker room with the assistance of the athletic training staff and watched the rest of the game on the sideline wearing a protective boot.

Erving, making his fifth straight start at left tackle, sprained his right knee on the same drive and also did not return to the game. McCarthy said Erving has an MCL sprain.