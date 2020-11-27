#WASvsDAL

Presented by

Zack Martin, Cam Erving To Miss Multiple Weeks

Nov 27, 2020 at 12:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Zack-Martin,-Cam-Erving-To-Miss-Multiple-Weeks-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Starting offensive tackles Zack Martin and Cameron Erving missed the majority of Thursday's 47-16 loss to Washington with injuries and are expected to be sidelined "multiple weeks," head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday.

The Cowboys announced post-game that Martin -- the six-time Pro Bowl guard making his second straight start at right tackle -- strained his left calf on the offense's opening series. He immediately left for the locker room with the assistance of the athletic training staff and watched the rest of the game on the sideline wearing a protective boot.

Erving, making his fifth straight start at left tackle, sprained his right knee on the same drive and also did not return to the game. McCarthy said Erving has an MCL sprain.

"The early diagnosis is multiple weeks on both guys," McCarthy said.

It's the latest setback for a Cowboys offensive line that has battled injuries all season long. The team's regular starting tackles, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, are on Reserve/Injured after having neck and hip surgery, respectively, earlier this season. Rookie center Tyler Biadasz is currently on IR with a hamstring injury.

Seeking to balance out the line, the Cowboys moved Martin out to right tackle and started Connor McGovern at right guard in last Sunday's 31-28 victory at Minnesota. The coaching staff stuck with the same combination against Washington.

Injuries to Martin and Erving changed the lineup yet again. Brandon Knight, back from a stint on IR, filled in at left tackle and rookie Terence Steele replaced Martin at right tackle.

Related Content

news

Fassel: Fake Would Have Worked Earlier In Game

Special teams coordinator John Fassel explained the costly fake punt and what they were hoping for on the play.
news

Spagnola: Not Running Out Of Gas The Only Hope

How much more one team endure, the Cowboys losing on Thanksgiving despite still battling.
news

Further Review: Another Fourth-Quarter Collapse

An emotional week for the Cowboys, who were playing with heavy hearts, didn't end with a victory. Let's recap how and why things fell apart in the fourth quarter and what it means moving forward.
news

Scout's Take: Who Dropped The Ball? No. 1 Amari

Football analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down Thursday's loss with 10 takeaways, from the blame game to dissecting more injuries. 
news

Eatman: The 'Other' Play That Lost This Game

The fourth-down decision lost this game. But the biggest play actually occurred in the second quarter.
news

Updates: Zeke, Lamb Take Step Back This Week

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Players, Coaches Reflect On Loss Of Markus Paul

In the wake of another brutal loss, Ezekiel Elliott knew there had to be tough questions heading his way. Before fielding those questions from reporters, though, he had something important to say.
news

Randy Gregory Stands Out In Thanksgiving Defeat

In his fifth game back from NFL suspension, the 28-year-old pass rusher keeps getting better and better.
news

Injuries Ravage The Dallas O-Line Yet Again

The truth is often stranger than fiction. In the case of this Dallas Cowboys' offensive line, it's way more agonizing, too.
news

McCarthy Defends Unsuccessful Fake Punt Call

Head coach Mike McCarthy explained why the Cowboys unsuccessfully tried a fake punt in the fourth quarter that ultimately shifted momentum in Thursday's loss to Washington.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Trio of Third-Down Miscues

Don't forget these plays, including three separate third-down plays the Cowboys offense couldn't convert.  

Advertising