Zack Martin, Cam Erving To Miss Multiple Weeks

FRISCO, Texas – Starting offensive tackles Zack Martin and Cameron Erving missed the majority of Thursday's 47-16 loss to Washington with injuries and are expected to be sidelined "multiple weeks," head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday.
The Cowboys announced post-game that Martin -- the six-time Pro Bowl guard making his second straight start at right tackle -- strained his left calf on the offense's opening series. He immediately left for the locker room with the assistance of the athletic training staff and watched the rest of the game on the sideline wearing a protective boot.
Erving, making his fifth straight start at left tackle, sprained his right knee on the same drive and also did not return to the game. McCarthy said Erving has an MCL sprain.
"The early diagnosis is multiple weeks on both guys," McCarthy said.
It's the latest setback for a Cowboys offensive line that has battled injuries all season long. The team's regular starting tackles, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, are on Reserve/Injured after having neck and hip surgery, respectively, earlier this season. Rookie center Tyler Biadasz is currently on IR with a hamstring injury.
Seeking to balance out the line, the Cowboys moved Martin out to right tackle and started Connor McGovern at right guard in last Sunday's 31-28 victory at Minnesota. The coaching staff stuck with the same combination against Washington.
Injuries to Martin and Erving changed the lineup yet again. Brandon Knight, back from a stint on IR, filled in at left tackle and rookie Terence Steele replaced Martin at right tackle.