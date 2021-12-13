Frustration, But No Doubt For Dak & The Offense

"We were moving the ball well, it's just we weren't getting seven," Cooper said. "That's what elite offenses do. It's just something we've got to clean up, something we've got to talk about and discuss if we really want to go to the next level."

Cooper's comments highlight the issue, though. For more than a month, the Cowboys have talked about cleaning things up. With the exception of one incredible half against Atlanta, it hasn't materialized with much consistency. The issues that plagued them Sunday afternoon have been there for much of the six weeks since they returned from their bye week.

However much that might frustrate outsiders, Prescott was confident the urgency is even stronger inside the locker room.

"I guarantee you we care a whole lot more than the outside world about what we're doing – I know I do," he said. "I know the guys on the field and the coaches do. As I said, all of this we can get better and we can learn from and it's much better to do that on the winning side."

So continues the delicate dance we've done this past month. The Cowboys' offense looks like a far cry from the fire breathing dragon of September and October. Having said that, for all the inconsistency, they're 9-4 with a stranglehold on their division. Even during this recent downturn, they've managed to win three of their last five and two in a row.

As the Cowboys repeatedly pointed out, these questions are easier to answer after a win. For all the bumps in the road through this season, they're on the path to a home playoff game.

And for all the questions and concern about their performance, Prescott knew exactly what gave him confidence it can be fixed.