Presented by

Randy Gregory Stands Out In Thanksgiving Defeat

Nov 26, 2020 at 09:45 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Randy-Gregory-Stands-Out-In-Thanksgiving-Defeat-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas – It's been a long road back for Randy Gregory, and the 28-year-old pass rusher continues to get better and better since returning from an indefinite NFL suspension.

For the first time in his career Thursday, Gregory recorded double-digit sacks (two) in a game. He now ranks fourth on defense behind starting defensive ends Aldon Smith (5) and DeMarcus Lawrence (4.5) and safety Donovan Wilson (2.5)

The 47-16 Thanksgiving loss to Washington was Gregory's fifth game action since being conditionally reinstated by the league in early September.

"It felt good. It'd feel a lot better obviously if we got the win, but it felt good to go out there and display some of my athleticism and some of the stuff I've been wanting to do for a while," he said. "I'm glad I got a chance to go out there and do that, and I know there's ways I can help this team and that's one of the ways."

Gregory's snaps have risen since his late-October season debut at Washington. He only played 16 snaps against Minnesota last Sunday after dealing with an illness earlier in the week, but he still provided three pressures on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Thursday, he continued pushing the pocket against Washington quarterback Alex Smith, rushing off the edge and inside.

It's the type of impact the Cowboys envisioned once Gregory got reacclimated to football following such a long layoff. In February 2019, the NFL indefinitely suspended him for violating the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and the terms of his conditional reinstatement in 2018.

The 2015 second-round pick had already missed the better part of two seasons (2016-17) on league suspension. In 2018, he returned for 14 games and ranked second on the Cowboys' defense with six sacks.

Then came the next suspension that sidelined him for all of last season.

The Cowboys' chances of winning a struggling NFC East took a hit Thursday. Washington (4-7) now has a full one-game lead on Dallas (3-8), plus the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Technically, the Cowboys remain in the division race with five games remaining. Gregory's production is a bright spot entering December.

And the 28-year-old is thankful to be back after off-the-field matters kept him away from football and the Cowboys for so long.

"I'm very grateful to be where I'm at right now, to be able to go out there and play with this team," he said. "It's a day-to-day thing. I've got to wake up each day like it's a new day and put my best foot forward.

"Much like football, you've got to have a short memory. You're going to have mistakes on and off the field and I do every day. It's just personally as a father, as a son, as a human being in general. But yeah, I'm very grateful. I'm grateful my parents are here for Thanksgiving. They live here now. I'm grateful to be able to go out there and play because it truly is a blessing."

Related Content

news

Scout's Take: Who Dropped The Ball? No. 1 Amari

Football analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down Thursday's loss with 10 takeaways, from the blame game to dissecting more injuries. 
news

Eatman: The 'Other' Play That Lost This Game

The fourth-down decision lost this game. But the biggest play actually occurred in the second quarter.
news

Updates: Zeke, Lamb Take Step Back This Week

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Players, Coaches Reflect On Loss Of Markus Paul

In the wake of another brutal loss, Ezekiel Elliott knew there had to be tough questions heading his way. Before fielding those questions from reporters, though, he had something important to say.
news

Injuries Ravage The Dallas O-Line Yet Again

The truth is often stranger than fiction. In the case of this Dallas Cowboys' offensive line, it's way more agonizing, too.
news

McCarthy Defends Unsuccessful Fake Punt Call

Head coach Mike McCarthy explained why the Cowboys unsuccessfully tried a fake punt in the fourth quarter that ultimately shifted momentum in Thursday's loss to Washington.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Trio of Third-Down Miscues

Don't forget these plays, including three separate third-down plays the Cowboys offense couldn't convert.  
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Lose to Washington, 41-16

Taking the field with heavy hearts, the Cowboys can't overcome their own mistakes in falling to division rival Washington, 41-16.
news

CowBuzz: Cowboys, NFL Honor Markus Paul

Forever impacted by Paul's legacy, members of the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL took to social media to pay tribute to him.
news

Keys To Victory: Cowboys Must Maintain Balance

If the Cowboys are going to beat Washington this time around, they have to find a way to establish a passing game that can offset an opposing defensive line that likes to get up the field.
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Dallas-Washington

What an emotional week it has been for the Cowboys, coming off their biggest win of the season Sunday, only to suffer a tragic death in the coaching staff this week. Let's see how we think the Cowboys will respond on Thursday.

Advertising