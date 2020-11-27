#WASvsDAL

Further Review: Another Fourth-Quarter Collapse

Nov 27, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

On the heels of an emotional win in Minnesota, followed by the tragic and sudden death of strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, it was hard to predict the outcome of Thursday's game in Washington.

Even head coach Mike McCarthy admitted he wasn't sure how his team would perform.

While they battled for three quarters, the Cowboys fell apart in the fourth and dropped a 41-16 game to Washington.

Before we turn the page, let's take one last further review at the key players, moments, milestones and stats from this game.

Player of the Game: Antonio Gibson has been a problem for the Cowboys in both of his games against Dallas this year. The rookie scored three more touchdowns on Thursday, including two rushing scores in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Gibson rushed for 115 yards, the second-most of his career, behind only the 128 rushing yards he racked up against the Cowboys on Oct. 25.
