Further Review: Another Fourth-Quarter Collapse

7 / 9

So, That Happened: The fake punt is the most discussed play from the game and one of the most puzzling plays from the entire season. The Cowboys were down 20-16 and faced a fourth-and-10 at their own 24. The team opted to run a fake to give the ball to Cedrick Wilson, who came around on a reverse, either looking to run or pass to punter Hunter Niswander or C.J. Goodwin. But Wilson never got a pass off and was tackled for a 1-yard line. On the next play, Washington scored a touchdown to push the lead out to 27-16.