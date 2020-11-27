Further Review: Another Fourth-Quarter Collapse

On the heels of an emotional win in Minnesota, followed by the tragic and sudden death of strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, it was hard to predict the outcome of Thursday's game in Washington.
Even head coach Mike McCarthy admitted he wasn't sure how his team would perform.
While they battled for three quarters, the Cowboys fell apart in the fourth and dropped a 41-16 game to Washington.
Before we turn the page, let's take one last further review at the key players, moments, milestones and stats from this game.
An emotional week for the Cowboys, who were playing with heavy hearts, didn't end with a victory. Let's recap how and why things fell apart in the fourth quarter and what it means moving forward.