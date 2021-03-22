Five Free Agents Officially Sign With Cowboys

OT Ty Nsekhe – Nsekhe's journey through pro football is pretty remarkable. Originally undrafted out of Texas State in 2009, the Arlington native spent four years in the Arena Football League before getting a shot with the Indianapolis Colts. From there, he bounced around the waiver wire, doing short stints with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints – ultimately winding up in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes. His true NFL breakthrough came in Washington, where he signed on and stuck, serving four years as the swing tackle while also making 16 starts due to injuries in suspensions. That led to a two-year stint in Buffalo, where Nsekhe played 25 games and made one start in 2019. Perhaps not the most glamorous resume, but an impressive show of determination from the 35-year-old.

DE/DT Brent Urban – He was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by Baltimore, but Urban really carved out a role during his most recent stop with the Chicago Bears. His one full season with Chicago was arguably the best of his seven-year career, as he played in all 16 games with eight starts, tallying 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks – both career highs. It's widely expected that Urban will mainly play defensive tackle in Dallas, but he did start 16 games at end for Baltimore in 2018, notching 27 tackles and half a sack.