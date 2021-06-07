Gallup: Obviously, I'd Love To Be In Dallas

FRISCO, Texas – There's only one thing Michael Gallup can do about his future, and that's play football.

Seems pretty obvious, right? But it's an honest approach from one of the most widely-speculated about members of the Cowboys' roster. Gallup appeared on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Monday morning, where he was inevitably asked about his upcoming contract season.

"I think, one thing to think about, you can't talk anything into the future," Gallup said. "You've just got to do what you're supposed to do right now. For me, it's just going out there helping this club win ball games, have fun doing it."

Gallup's future has been a hot topic of conversation from the time he posted 66 catches for 1,107 yards in 2019. It reached a fever pitch last year when the front office drafted CeeDee Lamb to add to a receiver group that already featured Gallup and Amari Cooper.

With so many talented receivers and only so much money to spend on them, it makes sense if fans and media are curious about what the future holds for Gallup.

Asked about that on Monday morning, Gallup didn't deny that the thought crosses his mind. How could it not? At the same time, the question can only be answered by how he plays during the final year of his contract.

"You're obviously going to think about it, but you can't really do anything about it except go out on the field and do what you're supposed to do," he said.

In the meantime, Gallup made it quite clear that he'd love for his future to lie with the Cowboys. Only time will tell if that comes to pass.