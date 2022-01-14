Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #SFvsDAL

The playoffs are finally here and the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) are hosting the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) for what might be the most intriguing matchup of Wildcard Weekend. The game will be Sunday at 3:30 (CT) on CBS.

TELEVISION

The historic matchup will kickoff at 3:30 (CT) on CBS to a national audience tuning in to watch two of the league's most iconic franchises try to stay alive in their quest for a Super Bowl. The broadcast will feature the team of Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in the broadcast booth. Tracy Wolfson will be reporting from the sideline.

Or, if you're looking to mix things up for the playoffs and maybe have a little fun with the whole family, the game will be broadcast on Nickelodeon. The alternate broadcast will feature Noah Eagle providing play-by-play with Nate Burleson and Gabrielle Neveah Green providing color. Dylan Gilmer will be reporting to Nickelodeon from the sideline.

But there's more! You can also stream yet another broadcast on Amazon Prime. The streaming audiences will get play-by-play from Hannah Storm and color from Andrea Kremer.

**WATCH ON MOBILE**

A live stream is available for fans to watch the game through the official Cowboys app.

*Prime-time and nationally televised games are *free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on your local TV it will be available to watch in the Cowboys app.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

Tune in early and stay late:

Don't forget to log on to DallasCowboys.com in the hour leading up to kickoff to watch Pregame Live, and tune back in immediately after the game for the First Word's instant analysis from Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback, Barry Church and more!

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

NATIONAL RADIO:

Channel: SiriusXM NFL

Attend at AT&T Stadium:

There's still time to try to be in the building for the Cowboys first playoff game. Click here to see what select tickets are available to see your Cowboys in-person

With Spec's lower prices on a stadium-sized selection of world-class wines, spirits, ice-cold beers, and gourmet foods you can streamline your pregame playbook to a one-stop shop for all your gameday essentials!

As the Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Spec's knows Texas football is serious business!