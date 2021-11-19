Game Specs

Presented by

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsKC

Nov 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Game-Specs--Ways-To-Watch-Listen-DALvsKC-hero
AP Photo/Ric Tapia

The Dallas Cowboys (7-2) are looking to make yet another statement this weekend as they travel to Kansas City for what could be a potential Super Bowl preview against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4). The game will be Sunday at 3:25 (CT) on FOX.

TELEVISION

The telecast will begin at 3:25 (CT) on FOX in the Dallas area immediately following the early slate of games. The game will also be broadcast in the majority of U.S. regions outside of the Dallas and Kansas City areas. Here is a map of all the regions that will be able to watch the Cowboys on their local FOX station.

The broadcast will feature the team of Joe Buck (play-by-play) and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman (color) in the broadcast booth. Erin Andrews will be reporting from the sideline.

**WATCH ON MOBILE**

A live stream is available for fans to watch the game through the official Cowboys app.

*Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on your local TV it will be available to watch in the Cowboys app.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

With Spec's lower prices on a stadium-sized selection of world-class wines, spirits, ice-cold beers, and gourmet foods you can streamline your pregame playbook to a one-stop shop for all your gameday essentials!

As the Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Spec's knows Texas football is serious business!

Find your local Spec's location here: https://specsonline.com/

