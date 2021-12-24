Game Specs

Presented by

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsWAS

Dec 24, 2021 at 01:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Game-Specs--Ways-To-Watch-Listen-#DALvsWAS-hero

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) are hoping to add to their three-game winning streak as they host the Washington Football Team (6-8) in primetime. The game will be Sunday at 7:20 (CT) on NBC.

The Cowboys have a chance to win the NFC East division this weekend, possibly even before Sunday's kickoff.

The Cowboys beat Washington 27-20 just two weeks ago at FedEx Field, snapping WFT's four-game winning streak.

TELEVISION

The divisional matchup will kick off at 7:20 (CT) on NBC to a national audience. The broadcast will feature the team of Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (color) in the broadcast booth. Michelle Tafoya will be reporting from the sideline.

You can also stream the game live on the Peacock app.

**WATCH ON MOBILE**

A live stream is available for fans to watch the game through the official Cowboys app.

*Prime-time and nationally televised games are *free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on your local TV it will be available to watch in the Cowboys app.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

Tune in early and stay late:

Don't forget to log on to DallasCowboys.com in the hour leading up to kickoff to watch Pregame Live, and tune back in immediately after the game for the First Word's instant analysis.

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

NATIONAL RADIO:

Channel: SiriusXM NFL

Come To AT&T Stadium

There are still limited tickets available to attend the game in-person at AT&T Stadium. Click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

With Spec's lower prices on a stadium-sized selection of world-class wines, spirits, ice-cold beers, and gourmet foods you can streamline your pregame playbook to a one-stop shop for all your gameday essentials!

As the Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Spec's knows Texas football is serious business!

Find your local Spec's location here: https://specsonline.com/

Related Content

news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsNYG

The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) are hoping to add to their two-game winning streak as they head to East Rutherford to face the Giants (4-9). The game will be Sunday at 12:00 (CT) on FOX.
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsWAS

Now they're looking to build on some momentum on the road against the Washington Football Team (6-6) that has won four straight games and looking to slice into the Cowboys' lead in the NFC East. 
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen to #DALvsNO

The team will travel to New Orleans to play the Saints (5-6), and the game will be Thursday at 7:20 (CT) on FOX.
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen to #LVvsDAL

The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) are looking to bounce back with a Thanksgiving matchup at AT&T Stadium. The team will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5), and the game will be Thursday at 3:30 (CT) on CBS.
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsKC

The Dallas Cowboys (7-2) are looking to make yet another statement this weekend as they travel to Kansas City for what could be a potential Super Bowl preview against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4). The game will be Sunday at 3:25 (CT) on FOX.
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #ATLvsDAL

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) will try to bounce back from their first loss in over a month as they play host to the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) for a noon matchup at AT&T Stadium. The game will be Sunday at 12:00 (CT) on FOX.
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DENvsDAL

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) will try to extend their six-game winning streak this weekend as they play host to the Denver Broncos (4-4) for an afternoon matchup at AT&T Stadium. The game will be Sunday at 12:00 (CT) on FOX.
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsMIN

The Dallas Cowboys (5-1) will come off their bye and try to extend their five-game winning streak this weekend as they travel north to face off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) for a primetime matchup.
news

Game Specs: How to Watch/Listen to #DALvsNE

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) will try to extend their four-game winning streak this weekend as they travel north to face off against the New England Patriots (2-3) for an afternoon matchup. 
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen To #NYGvsDAL

Here are the ways to watch and listen to Sunday's game with the Giants.
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #CARvsDAL

The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) will try to extend their two-game winning streak this weekend as they welcome the undefeated Carolina Panthers (3-0) for a matchup between two playoff hopefuls.
Advertising