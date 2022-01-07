Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsPHI

The Dallas Cowboys (11-5) are hoping to bounce back from a home loss as they travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles (9-7) in what could be a potential playoff preview down the road. The matchup will be Saturday at 7:15 (CT) on ESPN.

TELEVISION

The divisional matchup will kick off at 7:15 (CT) on ESPN to a national audience hoping to sort out next week's playoff picture. The broadcast will feature the team of Steve Levy (play-by-play) with Brian Griese and former Eagles scout Louis Riddick in the broadcast booth. Lisa Salters will be reporting.

The game can be streamed live from the ESPN app.

**WATCH ON MOBILE**

A live stream is available for fans to watch the game through the official Cowboys app.

*Prime-time and nationally televised games are *free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on your local TV it will be available to watch in the Cowboys app.

Tune in early and stay late:

Don't forget to log on to DallasCowboys.com in the hour leading up to kickoff to watch Pregame Live, and tune back in immediately after the game for the First Word's instant analysis from Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback, Barry Church and more!

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

NATIONAL RADIO:

Channel: SiriusXM NFL

