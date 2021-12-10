Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsWAS

The Dallas Cowboys (8-4) are coming off a bounce-back win and a little extra rest. Now they're looking to build on some momentum on the road against the Washington Football Team (6-6) that has won four straight games and looking to slice into the Cowboys' lead in the NFC East. The game will be Sunday at 12:00 (CT) on FOX.

TELEVISION

The divisional matchup will kick off Sunday's slate of games at 12:00 (CT) on your local FOX station in the Dallas area. The broadcast will feature the team of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (color) in the broadcast booth. Pam Oliver will be reporting from the sideline.

Here is a map of regions outside of the local Dallas and Washington areas broadcasting Cowboys vs The Football Team

**WATCH ON MOBILE**

A live stream is available for fans to watch the game through the official Cowboys app.

*Prime-time and nationally televised games are *free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on your local TV it will be available to watch in the Cowboys app.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

