Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen to #LVvsDAL

The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) are looking to bounce back with a Thanksgiving matchup at AT&T Stadium. The team will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5), and the game will be Thursday at 3:30 (CT) on CBS.

TELEVISION

The telecast will begin at 3:30 (CT) on CBS just in time to make the game part of your Thanksgiving festivities. It will be the only NFL game on during that slot so the entire nation will be watching on CBS.

The broadcast will feature the team of Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (color) in the broadcast booth. Tracy Wolfson will be reporting from the sideline.

**WATCH ON MOBILE**

A live stream is available for fans to watch the game through the official Cowboys app.

*Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on your local TV it will be available to watch in the Cowboys app.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

ATTEND THE GAME:

There are still a few select tickets left to attend Thursday's game. Spend Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium with the Cowboys. Click here to purchase tickets.

