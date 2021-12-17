Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsNYG

The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) are hoping to add to their two-game winning streak as they head to East Rutherford to face the Giants (4-9). The game will be Sunday at 12:00 (CT) on FOX.

TELEVISION

The divisional matchup will kick off Sunday's slate of games at 12:00 (CT) on your local FOX station in the Dallas area. The broadcast will feature the team of Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Mark Schlereth (color) in the broadcast booth. Shannon Spake will be reporting from the sideline.

Much of the country will be able to watch the matchup on their local FOX station. Here is a map of all the regions that will be broadcasting Cowboys vs. Giants outside of just Dallas and New York.

**WATCH ON MOBILE**

A live stream is available for fans to watch the game through the official Cowboys app.

*Prime-time and nationally televised games are *free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on your local TV it will be available to watch in the Cowboys app.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

Tune in early and stay late:

Don't forget to log on to DallasCowboys.com in the hour leading up to kickoff to watch Pregame Live, and tune back in immediately after the game for the First Word's instant analysis.

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

NATIONAL RADIO:

Channel: SiriusXM NFL

With Spec's lower prices on a stadium-sized selection of world-class wines, spirits, ice-cold beers, and gourmet foods you can streamline your pregame playbook to a one-stop shop for all your gameday essentials!

As the Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Spec's knows Texas football is serious business!