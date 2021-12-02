Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen to #DALvsNO

The Dallas Cowboys (7-4) are coming off of back-to-back losses for the first time this season, and they're looking to bounce back with a mid-week road game on the big stage. The team will travel to New Orleans to play the Saints (5-6), and the game will be Thursday at 7:20 (CT) on FOX.

TELEVISION

The primetime kickoff is at 7:20 (CT) on your local FOX station. It will be the only NFL game on during that slot so the entire nation will be watching along. The broadcast will feature the team of Joe Buck (play-by-play) and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman (color) in the broadcast booth. Erin Andrews and Kristna Pink will be reporting from the sideline.

*STREAM ON AMAZON PRIME*

Fans can also catch the Saints/Cowboys matchup streaming on Amazon Prime with Hannah Storm calling the game while Andrea Kremer provides analysis. In addition, there will be an option to tune into Amazon Prime's Scout Feed, which provides live analysis from Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks, and Joe Taylor.

**WATCH ON MOBILE**

A live stream is available for fans to watch the game through the official Cowboys app.

*Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. If it is available to watch on your local TV it will be available to watch in the Cowboys app.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

SPANISH RADIO:

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

