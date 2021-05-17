Offseason | 2021

Golston Wants To Be a "Swiss Army Knife"

May 17, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

Golston-Wants-To-Be-a-'Swiss-Army-Knife'-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys lost Aldon Smith and his five 2020 sacks in free agency. Randy Gregory looks likely to step into that void, but there's no denying Chauncey Golston has an opportunity at playing plenty of snaps in 2021.

Then again, the Cowboys also lost the veteran leadership and versatility of Tyrone Crawford in the offseason when the career Cowboy retired from football just last month. It's possible that the young Golston has even more in common with Crawford, who was also selected in the third round out of Boise State in 2012.

Golston, who showed positional flexibility along the defensive line in college, got on the practice field at The Star for the first time along with the other rookies for minicamp on Friday. After practice, he told the media where the coaching staff has initial plans of playing him.

"I'll be focusing on [defensive] end right now," Golston said. "That's all we've gotten to so far. But overall just trying to get better at learning the defense and being a better first-step player."

The rookie stated he would be "comfortable on either side" of the defensive line, which means that he could play opposite of DeMarcus Lawrence at left defensive end or could sub in for Lawrence when he rotates out of the game.

All that being said, of course most rookies would love to catapult into a starting job at their preferred position en route to a Pro Bowl career. But long-term careers are typically made out of players who understand that franchises value reliability and versatility. Crawford didn't sell a lot of jerseys in Dallas, but he was a pivotal part of the franchise's defensive plan for years both as a defensive end and an under tackle. He provided depth in some years and was a solid starter in others.

Perhaps Golston will be a star player at some point, but he made clear on Friday that he would be more than happy to play as a three-technique player on the inside of the defensive line in nickel and dime packages if he's asked to.

"That's how I got on the field my first time in Iowa," Golston said. "I've always been trying to get on the field no matter what or where. So, if I'm on the inside, I'm just trying to make a play. At the end of the day, it's football."

With a new defensive coordinator and a new defensive line coach and a defensive front seven that didn't consistently inspire much confidence in 2020, the Cowboys' coaching staff is likely going to be fluid with their approach to improving their results going forward. With the pick of Golston, the Cowboys know they infused young talent onto their defense.

From his perspective, he plans to reward their faith from wherever they want him on the field.

"You want to be a Swiss army knife. So, you want to be able wherever there's opportunity."

Related Content

news

Fehoko Excited To Work With Veteran WRs

Simi Fehoko seems to stand out a bit more than your average sixth-round draft pick, for a variety of reasons.
news

Practice Points: Big Day For Both Parsons & Wright 

Saturday's practice is certainly far from a game atmosphere but it was a good showing for a couple of players, including top draft pick Micah Parsons. 
news

Why Wright Reached Out To Richard Sherman

Nahshon Wright has nothing but respect for Richard Sherman.
news

Spagnola: The Divine Journey Of Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is a huge believer in divine intervention.
news

Notebook: Position Switches For Late-Round Picks

The first day of rookie minicamp saw a couple of players lining up at some different positions than they played in college.
news

Parsons Has Wanted To Play With Jaylon For Years

Micah Parsons dominated at AT&T Stadium two years ago. Jaylon Smith noticed. Now Smith and this year's first-round draft pick are teammates.
news

"Strictly Business" For New Pro Kelvin Joseph

Kelvin Joseph was probably prepared for the question, but it was still an impressive answer.
news

Jones: "Systems Go" For Training Camp In Oxnard

While the focus centered on the new players on the field this weekend, Jerry Jones sounds rather confident training camp will happen in California once again. 
news

Cowboys Officially Sign 13 Rookie Free Agents

The Cowboys have officially signed 13 rookie free agents ahead of Friday's start to rookie minicamp.
news

Cowboys Officially Sign 4 Draft Picks Before Camp

The Cowboys officially signed four draft picks on Thursday, including fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko and sixth-rounder Quinton Bohanna. 
news

Parsons Says He'll Begin Minicamp At Middle LB

Last week, it was rather unknown where Micah Parsons would line up when he gets on the field. Come Friday, the rookie says he is expected to be right in the "middle" of the action.
Advertising