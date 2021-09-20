Greg Zuerlein's Winning FG Ends Wild Final Drive

"Once you get below 17 seconds, that's a threshold that you just let it run down and take the kick there."

Sounds like the Cowboys wanted to get Zuerlein a little closer for the deciding kick. But the 10-year veteran was prepared.

"I've been situations in the past where I'm like, 'OK, you might get a chance here,'" he said. "Just stay warm (kicking) under the net (on the sideline) and wait."

Zuerlein has the nickname "Greg the Leg" for a reason. He's now made 39 career field goals from 50 yards or longer.

One of his career misses from that distance, a 60-yard attempt against Tampa Bay, might have been the most encouraging part of his uncharacteristic performance in Week 1. He badly missed a 31-yard try and hit an extra point off the upright.

Perhaps it was partially a lack of rhythm. Offseason back surgery kept Zuerlein out of practice for almost all of training camp. Earlier this week, the Cowboys signed Lirim Harjullahu to the practice squad for depth, though he wasn't elevated for Sunday's game.

Clearly, the club was confident that Zuerlein could seal the game despite his struggles against Tampa Bay.