Training Camp | 2023

Presented by

Highlights from Thursday coordinator availability

Aug 17, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Highlights-from-Thursday-coordinator-availability-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. — Training camp in Oxnard officially wrapped up on Thursday afternoon, as the Cowboys will travel to Seattle this weekend for their second of three preseason contests before returning home to finish off the backend of camp.

Thursday's final session also included offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and special teams coordinator John Fassel catching up with the media to discuss the 89 guys in the building at this point and the team's progression through the preseason.

Here were the highlights from the availability.

Turpin's job is safe, if there was any doubt

Coming into training camp, there was a small buzz on social media and in Oxnard about if KaVontae Turpin's roster spot was solidified with little offensive experience and another capable returner in Deuce Vaughn being in the building.

However, Fassel communicated to the media on Thursday that he expects Turpin to have an even bigger season in 2023 in the return game as he continues to also pick up a role offensively.

"I think Turp is the incumbent, for sure," Fassel said. "We have a Pro Bowl returner in Turp. I think he's become a much better punt catcher, even though I think he was very good at it before. He's special, I envision him being even more special this year than he was last year."

That being said, Fassel also sees potential for Deuce Vaughn and others in the return game, but it is Turpin's full-time job until further notice.

"I see him as the guy who's returning kickoffs and punts, and as Deuce continues to get some work, he'll be right there too to give us an extra guy," he said. "Going into the season, you always want at least two guys that can do it. I think we actually have more than two."

Confidence in short-yardage Tony Pollard

With Ezekiel Elliott out of the equation and Tony Pollard taking over full-time RB1 responsibilities, a question that has arisen has been if Pollard can be the reliable option in short-yardage situations or on the goal line to punch it into the end zone. For Schottenheimer, that answer is simple.

"Can Tony be a really good short-yardage, goal line runner? Absolutely," Schottenheimer said. "There's a part of that that's heart and desire as well. It's not just him doing it himself, it's the offensive line. There are certainly things that we can structure from a play type, gameplan and things like that. I have no question that he can be efficient in that role for us. His explosiveness, his speed, his finishing skills, I think will make him a very good short yardage runner."

Preparation for week one is near

When asked on Thursday when the staff will start preparing for the season opener against the New York Giants, Schottenheimer gave a timeline that should excite everyone about how close the season really is.

"Probably in the next week-to-10 days," he said. "Division opponent, we know them well, but we're finishing up the installation phase. We're pretty much done with the installation phase, get through this game and then one more game. We'll start doing a little bit more on them in the next week-to-10 days. It'll be a fun matchup, look forward to going up there on Sunday night."

Confidence growing in Brandon Aubrey

The newest Dallas Cowboy in the building remains very much in the hunt for a starting job in 2023 as rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey continues to take in reps both in training camp and the preseason in order to etch a potential starting position in 2023.

When asked about where Aubrey is at, Fassel alluded to his growth and belief in himself now that he has taken all of the reps since Tristan Vizcaino's departure earlier this month.

"I've seen growing confidence in the operation, and he's really shown great professional attributes as far as preparation, his plan, his work ethic and then obviously his talent," Fassel said. "I'm excited about these next couple of games and seeing what he's got, because I think he's got some game."

Quinn excited for Jourdan Lewis' return

It's been a long wait for defensive back Jourdan Lewis in his return from a Lisfranc foot injury that he suffered last season, but defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is growing in excitement as Lewis' day to return to the field gets closer.

"We're so excited, because for those of you that don't know Jourdan, he is an absolute warrior," Quinn said. "He's one of our very best competitors for those of you that have been around him and watched him play. It's no surprise that a person like that attacked his rehab portion like he did, because this is a really serious injury that Jourdan had."

"I'm not surprised going through the offseason, early in the mornings seeing him in the weight rooms and doing his stuff. It'll be a really cool moment when he's able to get back on the field with these guys. Every single person in that locker room knows he is a true warrior and he's a true part of that in a big way."

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott: Cowboys camp scuffles prove team is 'nobody's little brother' in 2023

There is plenty being said about trash talk and recent scuffles to close out Cowboys' training camp in Oxnard, but Dak Prescott views it as he should — as fuel to blast off in 2023.
news

Mick Shots: So many ways to save the cat

With Zack Martin back on the field, with a little contract talk before covering the latest highlights of camp, including a little feistiness, faces in the crowd and the catch of Oxnard.
news

Micah Parsons, Jayron Kearse on Cowboys scuffles: 'We're not taking sh-t' from any of the '32 teams' in 2023

Things got heated in Southern California during the Cowboys final padded practice in Oxnard, and it wasn't because the sun was shining, but rather because the regular season is near.
news

Tyron Smith focused on winning, not legacy

One of the best left tackles to ever wear The Star has all of the accolades to cement his legacy, but one big one remains on his mind.
news

Practice Points: Cowboys bring the fight Wednesday

Things got heated more than once on Wednesday, in the final padded-practice of camp. Here are some observations from the staff writers.
news

Nick at Nite: All it takes is one guy

The overall offensive line picture still has holes, even with Zack Martin back on the practice field. Is there a reliable depth option to calm those concerns?
news

Zack Martin explains Cowboys holdout, 'looking forward' to getting 'back to work'

There were questions surrounding the holdout of Zack Martin, specifically when it would come to an end, and now that it has, there's a palpable excitement engulfing the Cowboys. 
news

Asim Richards wants to be relied upon during regular season

No task is too tall for rookie offensive lineman Asim Richards, as he's welcoming as much responsibility as the staff is willing to give him in year one.
news

Practice Points: Tolbert headlines big day for WRs

While the return of Zack Martin stole the show for Tuesday's practice, there were plenty of other highlights, including some great catches by the wide receivers.
news

Eatman: Zack Martin's return made 3 spots better

The return of Zack Martin not only improves right guard appreciably, but the two spots around him as well.
news

Impact: Zack Martin's deal benefits both sides; Gives Cowboys ability to fulfill aspirations in 2023

While Zack Martin's deal benefits both sides financially, it also gives each side the ability to fulfill high aspirations in 2023
Advertising